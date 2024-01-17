Laminating Adhesives Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Laminating Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $4.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Laminating Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the laminating adhesives market size is predicted to reach $4.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.

Laminating Adhesives Market Segments

1. By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Acrylic, Other Resin Types

2. By Technology: Solvent-Based, Solvent-Less, Water-Based, Other Technologies

3. By Application: Automotive, Industrial Application, Packaging, Medical, Food, Other Applications

4. By Geography: The global laminating adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The laminating adhesives market consists of sales of laminating adhesives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to produce films with new functions by laminating different films and for joining and assembling different material surfaces. Laminating adhesives help in bonding a plastic film to the surface of a substrate by using heat and pressure to protect or enhance the appearance of the object and are widely used in transportation, packaging, industrial settings, and flexible packaging for food, medicines, medical supplies, and more.

The main resin types in laminating adhesives include polyurethane, acrylic, and others. Urethane is produced through a reaction between diisocyanate and polyol. Polyurethane laminating adhesives are utilized in various applications due to their high toughness, abrasion resistance, flexibility (especially at low temperatures), and adhesion to a variety of substrates. The acrylic segment consists of sales of laminating adhesives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) made of acrylic emulsions used in formulations that require UV stability. Acrylic is a transparent plastic material with outstanding strength, stiffness, and optical clarity“ The '”thers' segment consists of sales of laminating adhesives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) made of other materials such as styrene-butadiene and others. The technologies that laminating adhesives use includes solvent-based, solvent-less, water-based, and other technologies. The various applications of laminating adhesives include use in the following industries automotive, industrial applications, packaging, medical, food, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Laminating Adhesives Market Characteristics

3. Laminating Adhesives Market Trends And Strategies

4. Laminating Adhesives Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Laminating Adhesives Market Size And Growth

……

27. Laminating Adhesives Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Laminating Adhesives Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

