AB965 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2024-01-16

WISCONSIN, January 16 - An Act to create 946.645 of the statutes; Relating to: picketing or parading at the residence of a judge with the intent to interfere with, obstruct, or impede the administration of justice or influence any judge and providing a penalty.

Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety

