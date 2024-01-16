CANADA, January 16 - From the Government of Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-justice/news/2024/01/canada-british-columbia-and-the-bc-first-nations-justice-council-meet-to-advance-indigenous-justice-and-strengthen-partnerships.html

January 16, 2024 – Traditional and Ancestral Territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations, Vancouver, BC

Today, the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada; the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety Canada, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs; the Honourable Niki Sharma, Attorney General of British Columbia; and the Honourable Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General of British Columbia, met with Kory Wilson, Chair of the British Columbia First Nations Justice Council (BCFNJC), and its directors, for the second annual tripartite meeting. As per the Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the BCFNJC, Canada, and British Columbia, the purpose of the Annual Tripartite Ministers’ Meeting is to discuss how to advance justice issues as outlined in the BC First Nations Justice Strategy (the BC Strategy).

The meeting was held at the recently established Vancouver Indigenous Justice Centre (IJC), which provides culturally grounded legal services and supports to Indigenous people. The Vancouver IJC is concrete evidence of the progress that can be achieved by First Nations working together with B.C. and Canada toward increasing holistic wellness, safety and security for all Indigenous people, including First Nations communities and their members.

In August 2021, the Department of Justice Canada (JUS), the Government of B.C. and the BCFNJC signed an MOU, committing to work together to advance shared First Nations justice priorities, including through the BC Strategy and Canada’s development of a federal Indigenous Justice Strategy. In May 2023, Public Safety Canada joined JUS in signing on to the Tripartite MOU.

During today’s meeting, the BCFNJC, BC and Canada discussed how the B.C. Strategy aligns with and informs provincial and federal Indigenous justice initiatives, including any new priorities that impact work in this area, and how Canada and B.C. envision supporting the restoration of First Nations legal traditions and structures. Additionally, discussions focused on how the B.C. Strategy can inform the federal Indigenous Justice Strategy.

This work is a key part of the shared vision and commitments of the BCFNJC, the Government of B.C. and the Government of Canada in supporting concrete progress in the implementation of the B.C. Strategy, as well as advancing the development of a federal Indigenous Justice Strategy to address systemic racism and over-representation of Indigenous Peoples in the Canadian justice system.

The BC Strategy, born from the initial partnership between BCFNJC and the Province of B.C., has a goal to establish 15 Indigenous Justice Centres (IJC) throughout the province by 2025, advancing reconciliation under the provincial Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, and the federal United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, with financial support from both B.C. and Canada. The IJCs are being established to provide culturally appropriate resources and supports for Indigenous clients. As of Jan. 11, 2024, there are nine physical IJCs and one virtual IJC operating in B.C.

This tripartite meeting is another important step toward improving B.C.’s justice system and embracing First Nation justice strategies that help promote cultural understanding, address systemic issues of racism, and increase community safety.

Quotes:

“We are moving forward together in transforming how B.C. First Nations interact with the justice system and creating a more culturally responsive, fair and accessible justice system for all. I look forward to advancing this, and other Indigenous justice priorities, including our federal Indigenous Justice Strategy, to address systemic racism and over-representation of Indigenous Peoples in the Canadian justice system.”

The Honourable Arif Virani, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

“Today’s meeting was a key opportunity for all of us to touch base on the work that is being done to create a justice system that encompasses the perspectives of all British Columbians and Canadians, and especially Indigenous Canadians. We will continue to build safer communities, in collaboration with our partners in British Columbia and across the country.”

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

“Today marks a significant milestone in the BC First Nations Justice Council’s (BCFNJC) ongoing work to advance Indigenous-led justice in the province. We are elated that for the first time, BCFNJC has the fulsome support of our federal government partners responsible for corrections, policing and public safety as this is vital to the implementation of the BC First Nations Justice Strategy. Collaborative partnerships and substantive funding from our government partners are needed to support the transformation of the colonial justice system and to reverse its harmful, ongoing impacts on the lives of Indigenous people. We are grateful that the federal and provincial governments have recognized this by signing onto the Tripartite MOU and joining BCFNJC in dialogue.”

Kory Wilson (Puglid),

Chair of the British Columbia First Nations Justice Council

“The BC First Nations Justice Strategy is already making a positive impact, shaping a path to justice that meets the unique needs of Indigenous Peoples. There is much more work ahead to advance reconciliation, and I look forward to working together to improve our colonial justice system, while dismantling barriers to recognizing Indigenous laws, traditions and customs.”

The Honourable Niki Sharma

Attorney General of British Columbia

“In British Columbia we are working hard to promote meaningful change in reducing the over-representation of Indigenous Peoples involved with the criminal justice system. Our government is continuing to work with the First Nations Justice Council to advance public safety priorities for First Nations and Indigenous Peoples through changes to the Police Act, and priority work is underway by BC Corrections to enhance the role of culture in healing and rehabilitation, creating a safer and more inclusive province for all.”

The Honourable Mike Farnworth

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General of British Columbia

Quick Facts: