Alpyne Strategy’s Elizabeth Ortlieb to Host Refrigerant Briefing at 2024 AHR Expo

Learn the latest refrigerant updates in 2024 at the world’s largest HVACR expo

MURFREESBORO, TN, USA, January 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpyne Strategy , a leader in HVAC marketing and sales, is excited to announce that its very own Elizabeth Ortlieb will be a featured speaker at the 2024 AHR Expo, which is the world’s largest HVACR marketplace.Elizabeth, known as @Refrigerant365 on social media and host of the Refrigerant365 podcast, will have one of her Refrigerant Briefing events take place at the Expo. Specifically, this Briefing event will be a two-part episode titled “New Refrigerant Regulations in 2024” and will cover the latest refrigerant insights to know in 2024, including:• AIM Act in 2024 changes;• Technology Transitions rule; and• Other proposed rulemakings“This special edition of my Refrigerant Briefing is an excellent way to get updated with the latest in the world of refrigerants for 2024, and it is great to be a part of the Podcast Pavilion at this year’s AHR Expo,” said Elizabeth.“With new and proposed refrigerant rulemakings on the horizon, this two-part event will be aired live from the Expo and be quite informative for a diverse array of HVACR stakeholders.”With nearly a decade of experience in HVAC marketing, Elizabeth is a Partner at Alpyne Strategy, an award-winning sales and marketing agency. Her work has been featured in numerous industry publications including Industrial Safety & Hygiene News, EM Magazine, and Humans of HVAC.For more information about her Refrigerant Briefing event at the 2024 AHR Expo, please visit https://alpynestrategy.com/2024-ahr-expo/. Get the latest refrigerant updates by following Elizabeth on social media with the handle @Refrigerant365.About Alpyne StrategyAlpyne Strategy is a sales and marketing agency in Murfreesboro, TN, that serves the commercial and industrial HVAC and construction industry. Proudly family-owned and operated since 2019, the company offers premier sales and marketing representation. Their services are known for their innovative approach, custom strategies, and superior customer service. For more information, visit https://alpynestrategy.com/