SPEECH BY THE MINISTER OF HEALTH ON GROUNDBREAKING EVENT BY GOSHEN, Wednesday 17th January 2024

SAMOA, January 16 - Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Today marks a momentous occasion as we gather here for the groundbreaking ceremony of a new chapter in mental services. I stand before you as the Minister of Health with immense pride and excitement for what lies ahead.

Our government has generously allocated this land, recognising the critical importance of bolstering mental health services in our nation. This commitment is a testament to our collective understanding of the growing need for long-term respite and support for those grappling with mental health challenges.

This groundbreaking event sumbolizes not just the physical construction of a facility but the foundation of hope, compassion, and progress. The Goshen Trust will now have the canvas to paint a brighter future for individuals battling mental illness and their families.

As we embark on this journey, let us aknowledge the gravity of our mission. Mental health is not just an individual concern; it is a societal imperative. By investing in this facility, we are investing in the well-being of our people and in the prosperity of our nation.

The demand for mental health services is on the rise, and we must meet this challenge with resilience and innovation. This groundbreaking event is not merely about constructing a building; it signifies our commitment to providing a sanctuary for healing, understanding, and recovery.

Our mission extends beyond the physical infrastructure – it encompasses a comprehensive approach to mental health care. Through the collaborative efforts of the Goshen Trust and the government of Samoa, we aim to create a model that not only treats mental health issues but also fosters an environment of support and empathy.

This facility willnot only be a haven for those in need but a symbol of our dedication to mental health advocacy. Together, we well break down the stigma surrounding mental illness, fostering a society that values mental health as much as physical well-being.

In conclusion, I extend my deepest gratitude to the government of Japan for generously funding this project. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the government of Samoa for this generous allocation of land and to all those who have made this moment possible:

Afioga Moala Tavita Panoa, Taimalie Charlie Westerlund, Ministry of MNRE,

the community, our dedicated team and our supporters. I extend my appreciation to the Goshen Trust for their tireless commitment to mental health.

Together, let us lay the foundation for a future where mental health is prioritized, and our people find solace, understanding and resilience.

Soifua ma ia manuia.