Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market 2032 | Research Overview, Share, Size, Global Opportunities and Forecast

Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market Size

Among Federal Government outlays on farm and food programs, nutrition assistance far outpaces other programs which helps to increase the market size.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for organic food and growing concern about the safety and security of food has been the main driver of this market. Bioassays are important for the detection of harmful organisms, toxins, and pesticides in crops, animals, and other agricultural products. The use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) also contributes to economic growth. Many countries have very strict regulations regarding the use of GMOs and biological testing is required to comply with these regulations.

Download Sample Copy@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2246

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. agriculture sector extends beyond the farm business to include a range of farm-related industries. In 2021, agriculture, food, and related industries contributed 5.4% to U.S. gross domestic product and provided 10.5% of U.S. employment; Americans' expenditures on food amount to 12% of household budgets on average. Among Federal Government outlays on farm and food programs, nutrition assistance far outpaces other programs which helps to increase the agriculture biologicals testing market size.

The agriculture biological testing market involves the use of a variety of chemical methods to detect and quantify the presence of bacteria, viruses, and other pests in crops, livestock, and soil. This helps improve the quality and safety of products, reduce the risk of infection and contamination, and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. Agriculture biological testing includes various tests such as microbial testing, pesticide residue testing, allergen testing, and genetic testing. As the world population continues to increase, the demand for agricultural products is expected to increase, leading to further expansion of the agriculture biological testing market.

The agriculture food and related industries contributed roughly $1.264 trillion to U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021, a 5.4 percent share. The output of America’s farms contributed $164.7 billion of this sum—about 0.7 percent of the U.S. GDP. The overall contribution of agriculture to GDP is larger than 0.7 percent because sectors related to agriculture rely on agricultural inputs to contribute added value to the economy. Moreover, as per the International Food Policy Research Institute, the central goal of every developing country is to reach high-income status. Agriculture plays a critical role in transforming economies to reach the goal, along with achieving other essential development goals like ensuring food security and improving nutrition.

The agriculture biologicals testing industry is rapidly growing as the use of biotechnology in agriculture is increasing. Biotechnology has changed the way we grow crops, and there is now awareness of the benefits of using chemicals to increase crop yields and improve soil health. A biological detection is an important tool in this process, allowing farmers to monitor the health of their crops and detect potential problems before they become serious problems.

Global Key Players:

SGS SA,

Eurofins Scientific,

Bionema Limited,

Anadiag Group,

Syntech Research Group,

Staphyt SA,

Laus GmbH,

ALS Limited,

RJ Hill Laboratories Limited,

Eurofins APAL Pty Ltd.

The increasing importance of soil testing has led to an increased demand for the agriculture biological testing industry. With advances in biotechnology, seed testing has become an essential part of the agricultural industry. Seed testing is important to ensure seed quality and the ability to produce healthy crops. This test helps identify the presence of diseases or pests that could harm crops. It also provides information about the genetic makeup of seeds, enabling farmers to choose the best seeds for their specific needs. The biological testing industry has gained significant momentum in recent years due to the increasing demand for accurate and reliable genetic testing.

The growing need for sustainable crop production has increased the demand for the agriculture biological testing industry. As the population grows, more crops must be produced with fewer resources, while the use of chemicals and fertilizers leads to environmental degradation results in agriculture biologicals testing market trends. As a result, there has been a shift toward sustainable crop production, which includes the use of chemicals to ensure healthy and good crops. Bioassays help identify diseases and pests that can affect crops, thereby improving crop production. Additionally, increasing demand for organic food has led to the use of bioanalyses to detect pesticides and other harmful chemicals in food. This trend creates a significant business opportunity for companies offering biological testing. As a result, market demand for agriculture biological testing has increased and this trend is expected to continue to surge during the forecast period.

Buy Now@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/71ef950c9348e3300adef218192ed140

Moreover, the government has established a policy to ensure that agricultural products are tested and approved before they are placed on the market which helps agriculture biologicals testing market growth. This framework includes the application of various laws and regulations for the testing and certification of agricultural products. For example, the Plant Quarantine (Regulation of Import into India) Order, 2003, regulates the import of plant materials into India and mandates the testing of such materials for pests and diseases.

The agriculture biologicals testing market analysis into product type, end-user, and region. By product type, the market is bifurcated into bio pesticides, bio fertilizers, bio stimulants. As per end-user, the market is divided into biological product manufacturers, government agencies, plant breeders, and outsourced contract research organization. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa).

Speak with Analyst@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2246

Based on end-users, the biological Product Manufacturers segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifth of the global agriculture biological testing market revenue and is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032, estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In this market, biological product manufacturers are playing a crucial role by offering innovative solutions that help in enhancing crop yield and productivity while minimizing the impact of chemical fertilizers and pesticides on the environment such factor surge the agriculture biologicals testing market share.

Key findings of the study

The agriculture biologicals testing market was valued at $2,732.6 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $5,462.5 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032.

In 2022, depending on product type, the bio pesticides segment was valued at $1,228.5 million, accounting for 6.8% of the global agriculture biologicals testing market share.

By end users, the biological product manufacturers segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

In 2021, North America is projected to reach $1,820.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry :

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cheese-market-to-reach-2-229-5-million-globally-by-2032-at-4-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301930771.html

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/07/13/2704467/0/en/Canned-Lamb-Market-to-Reach-2-360-8-Million-Globally-by-2032-at-4-1-CAGR-Allied-Market-Research.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chrysanthemum-tea-market-to-reach-249-8-million-globally-by-2032-at-5-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301920800.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beluga-caviar-market-to-reach-179-4-million-by-2032-at-5-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301902660.html

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/08/08/2720922/0/en/High-Fibre-Snacks-Market-to-Reach-56-8-Billion-by-2032-at-9-0-CAGR-Allied-Market-Research.html