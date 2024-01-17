Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,343 in the last 365 days.

Declaration of State Office Closures in Tennessee for January 17

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 | 07:42pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Due to continued hazardous weather and travel conditions across Tennessee, including snow and ice, Governor Bill Lee has closed state offices on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

State services offered online will remain available and state employees will continue to utilize work from home capabilities where possible.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) continues to strongly urge motorists to limit travel. TDOT and local road crews are working around the clock to ensure roads are passable; please don’t crowd the plows and never pass them. We want all motorists and our crews to remain safe.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is monitoring extremely cold temperatures that are not expected to reach above freezing until at least Thursday.

Due to increased demand on the power system, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has asked customers to reduce electric power use as much as possible without sacrificing safety between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. CST on Wednesday, January 17.

Tennesseans are urged to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel on Wednesday, January 17.

You just read:

Declaration of State Office Closures in Tennessee for January 17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more