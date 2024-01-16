Submit Release
No residential recycling service for January 17

Extreme temperatures and winter weather conditions continue to impact equipment used in solid waste collections. Residential recycling will not be serviced on Wednesday, January 17. Additionally, commercial trash pick-up will not be serviced on Wednesday, January 17. The City intends to resume the recycling routes scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, January 18.

Residential solid waste collection will continue on the holiday service schedule: Collection is delayed by one day for all households in Lawrence. Households that typically have collection on Tuesdays will be collected on Wednesday this week, and so on. Commercial services will resume at the next regularly scheduled pick up. Any changes to this schedule or service will be communicated as soon as possible.

We will continue to update residents on the status of solid waste operations as this weather continues.

