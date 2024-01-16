HACU Accepting Applications for 2024-25 Leadership Academy/ La Academia de Liderazgo

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities has announced applications are being accepted for the sixth cohort of its Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo. The Leadership program prepares senior higher education administrators at colleges and universities nationwide for top leadership roles at Hispanic-Serving Institutions, emerging HSIs and other institutions of higher learning. Applications will be accepted through May 3, 2024, with selected participants notified in June 2024.



The one-year fellowship program includes webinars and three in person seminars. The first seminar will be held in Aurora, Colorado in late October and early November, in conjunction with HACU’s Annual Conference. The Foundational Seminar sessions will cover a wide range of topics and concerns related to the many issues faced by today's college and university leaders.

The second seminar will be held in the spring of 2025 in Washington, D.C., in conjunction with HACU’s National Capitol Forum on Hispanic Higher Education. The Advocacy and Placement Seminar sessions will focus on advocacy, legislative initiatives and career path and job market dynamics for college and university CEOs.

The third seminar will be held in the summer of 2025, as part of the international component. The International Seminar sessions will focus on issues and concerns related to international higher education. The seminar concludes with a special ceremony to recognize Fellows.

The Leadership Academy faculty consist of current and former presidents, chancellors and senior administrators that bring over 100 years of combined experience in serving various sectors of higher education, including private/public universities, community colleges and faith-based institutions.

Fellows chosen for the 2024-25 cohort are selected through a competitive application process. Information on the program, cost, application process and frequently asked questions are available on the program website. Applications and nominations can be made here .

A PDF of the program flyer can be downloaded here .

About HACU

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain and school districts throughout the U.S. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). The Association’s headquarters are in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Washington, D.C and Sacramento, California. More information is available at www.hacu.net .