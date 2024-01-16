Inter&Co Announces Commencement of Follow-on Public Offering of its Class A Common Shares

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTER & CO, INC. (NASDAQ: INTR; B3: INBR32) (“ Inter&Co ” or the “ Company ”) announced, on the date hereof, the commencement of a follow-on public offering of up to 32,000,000 of its Class A common shares, which are being offered by the Company (the “ Offering ”) pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “ SEC ”). In connection with this Offering, the Company has granted the underwriters the option to purchase up to 4,800,000 additional Class A common shares. Inter&Co’s shareholders do not have any right of preference or priority to subscribe for shares under the Offering.



Inter&Co intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the shares for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities, Inc. are acting as Global Coordinators in the Offering. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.

The public offering will be made pursuant to an automatically effective registration statement on Form F-3 that has been filed on the date hereof with the SEC, which automatically became effective upon filing, and a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the final terms of the offering. These documents are available on EDGAR on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov or a copy may be obtained by contacting: (i) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY, 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 1-212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or (ii) BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

Before you invest, you should read the registration statement (including the preliminary prospectus supplement) and other documents incorporated by reference and filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the Offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

THE OFFER AND SALE OF THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED WITH THE BRAZILIAN SECURITIES COMMISSION (COMISSÃO DE VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS, OR "CVM") AND, THEREFORE, WILL NOT BE CARRIED OUT BY ANY MEANS THAT WOULD CONSTITUTE A PUBLIC OFFERING IN BRAZIL UNDER CVM RESOLUTION NO 160, DATED 13 JULY 2022, AS AMENDED ("CVM RESOLUTION 160”) OR AN UNAUTHORIZED DISTRIBUTION UNDER BRAZILIAN LAWS AND REGULATIONS.

About Inter&Co

Our mission is to empower people to manage their finances and daily activities, through a simple and seamlessly integrated digital experience. We aim to bring the breadth of possibilities of the offline world to the palm of our clients’ hands, with the convenience and scalability of our digital native Super App.

