Year In Review: Manchin Announces West Virginia Received $20.7 Billion In FY 2023

January 16, 2024

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced West Virginia received $20,731,406,457 in fiscal year 2023 to support the state’s priorities, communities, and families. This includes $122 million in Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests that Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the funding bills from fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I advocate every day for West Virginia priorities to ensure our people and communities receive the resources they need. I’m pleased that in 2023, West Virginia secured nearly $23 billion in federal funding to help our seniors, spur economic development, combat the drug epidemic, promote quality, affordable housing, expand broadband coverage across the state and much more,” said Senator Manchin. “Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act and other important legislation, West Virginia can expect to receive more historic investments in the years to come. As we begin a new year, I look forward to seeing the positive impacts these incredible investments will have on the Mountain State, and I will continue to fight relentlessly to deliver for our great state.”

As a member of the Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin helps allocate funding to federal agencies every year. With his support, West Virginia received $12.3 billion in direct payments, which included $9.66 billion in social security benefits and $1.15 billion for Veterans benefits.

Below is a list of highlighted federal grants that Senator Manchin secured in 2023 to help provide services for West Virginians and grow the economy in the Mountain State.

National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA)

Senator Manchin announced $1.2 billion in NTIA funding to support broadband access across the Mountain State.

On June 26, 2023 , Senator Joe Manchin announced over $1.2 billion for West Virginia broadband projects, through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)

Senator Manchin announced $1.1 billion in DOE funding to support infrastructure and laboratory modernization upgrades, assess electric power systems, and grow the next generation of energy businesses in West Virginia

On April 5, 2023 , Senator Manchin announced $40 million for Morgantown National Energy Technology Laboratory.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Senator Manchin announced $356 million in EPA funding to support improving water systems, ensuring access to clean drinking water, and assessing, cleaning up, and preparing brownfields sites for redevelopment.

On November 29, 2023, Senator Manchin announced $109 million to support improving water systems and expanding access to safe drinking water across the state.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

Senator Manchin announced $280.4 million in HHS funding to improve health services for West Virginians, especially in rural communities across the state. The funding included resources to combat the drug epidemic and expand access to substance use disorder treatment and prevention services, as well as support Black Lung health services.

On September 19, 2023 , Senator Manchin announced $19.2 million to strengthen health services across the Mountain State.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)

Senator Manchin announced $211 million in USACE funding to support critical projects strengthening our flood prevention plans and water infrastructure.

On February 27, 2023 , Senator Manchin announced $190.7 million for the Milton Flood Reduction Project.

U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)

Senator Manchin announced $195.9 million in DOT funding to upgrade West Virginia’s roads, bridges, highways, airports and public transportation to improve safety and efficiency for West Virginians and Americans traveling to and within the state.

On December 15, 2023 , Senator Manchin announced $54.3 million to complete the I-79 Chaplin Hill Gateway Project.

U.S. Department of Interior (DOI)

Senator Manchin announced $172.2 million in DOI funding to support expanding our local outdoor recreation across the Mountain State.

On March 6, 2023 , Senator Manchin announced $17.4 million for restoring and protecting forest and aquatic habitats, as well as expanding outdoor recreation opportunities and education programs.

Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) Requests

Senator Manchin announced $112 million in CDS requests for vital projects across the state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.

On September 19, 2023, Senator Manchin announced $19.2 million to support hospitals and health centers across the state.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

Senator Manchin announced $69.6 million in HUD funding to ensure every West Virginian has access to quality, safe, affordable housing, no matter where they live.

On March 1, 2023 , Senator Manchin announced $34.5 million to establish transitional housing for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder, re-house West Virginians currently experiencing homelessness and bolster initiatives that benefit low-income individuals living with HIV/AIDS and their families.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Senator Manchin announced $52 million in FEMA funding to address severe storms, flooding and other weather events impacting the state, along with continued investments to reimburse costs accrued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. FEMA funds help ensure West Virginia is prepared for any disaster or emergency that comes our way.

On December 7, 2023 , Senator Manchin announced $12.6 million for Clendenin Elementary School to repair damages from the 2016 floods.

National Science Foundation (NSF)

Senator Manchin announced $37.7 million in NSF funding for groundbreaking research initiatives ranging from neuroscience, artificial intelligence, and medical research.

On May 8, 2023 , Senator Manchin announced $20 million to establish statewide network of neuroscience research.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Senator Manchin announced $36.4 million in USDA funding to support West Virginia’s farmers, ranchers and agricultural producers, upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure, combat food insecurity and more.

On April 21, 2023, Senator Manchin announced $2.4 million for Hampshire County water infrastructure upgrades.

Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC)

Senator Manchin announced $30.8 million in ARC funding to strengthen economic growth throughout the state, including through broadband expansion, job and education training and efforts to boost West Virginia’s outdoor recreation and tourism economy.

On June 29, 2023 , Senator Manchin announced $4.7 million for the Career Acceleration, Readiness, and Employment Experiences for ARC Region Students (CAREERS) project.

U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)

Senator Manchin announced $28 million in DOJ funding to bolster public safety for all West Virginians, including through promoting school safety and strengthening law enforcement capabilities.

On August 31, 2023 , Senator Manchin announced $8.7 million to promote public safety and strengthen criminal justice across West Virginia.

U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA)

Senator Manchin announced $13.6 million in EDA funding to boost economic development, especially for coal communities, create good-paying, long term jobs and promote business growth.

On September 27, 2023 , Senator Manchin announced $7.2 million for business expansion in Weirton and water infrastructure upgrades in Pineville and Doddridge County.

U.S. Department of Defense (DOD)

Senator Manchin announced $12.5 million in DOD funding to support proper planning and responses to all levels of emergencies, crimes, and disasters.

On May 10, 2023, Senator Manchin announced $598K for defense research at West Virginia University.

AmeriCorps

Senator Manchin announced $9.9 million in AmeriCorps funding to meet community needs in education, the environment, public safety, and health.

On May 11, 2023, Senator Manchin announced $8.1 million in AmeriCorps to support six West Virginia AmeriCorps programs based in Morgantown, Wheeling, Hillsboro, Charleston and Elkins.

U.S. Department of Labor (DOL)

Senator Manchin announced $7.2 million in DOL funding to support education and safety programs to reduce mining accidents, injuries and illnesses, as well as training courses to help workers secure jobs in high-demand industries.

On October 3, 2023 , Senator Manchin announced $836K for mine safety and workplace training programs in West Virginia.

U.S. Department of Education

Senator Manchin announced $2.8 million in ED funding to support initiatives that strengthen our education systems and programs for West Virginia schools and universities.

On July 31, 2023 , Senator Manchin announced $2.6 million for five West Virginia educational development projects.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Senator Manchin announced $1.9 million in CDC funding to support statewide programs striving to prevent, manage and treat diseases across the Mountain State.

On June 22, 2023 , Senator Manchin announced $1.9 million in CDC funding to strengthen cardiovascular and diabetes health services for West Virginians across the state.

National Endowment for the Arts (NEA)

Senator Manchin announced $1.1 million in NEA funding to support expanding the state’s art programs.

On May 23, 2023, Senator Manchin announced $1 million to support developing an arts and culture plan in Wheeling and support the efforts of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and the Wheeling Symphony Society.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

Senator Manchin announced $748K in NASA funding to support research at West Virginia University, focusing on critical technological and scientific advancements.

On March 21, 2023 , Senator Manchin announced $748K to implement the West Virginia Research Infrastructure Development (WV RID) Project, which will integrate research, education and workforce development to support critical technological and scientific advancements.

National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH)

Senator Manchin announced $424K in NEH funding to support the conservation of historical documents and the modernization of the 1921 Coal Mine Wars tour at the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum.

On April 18, 2023 , Senator Manchin announced $424K to support the digitization of historical documents at the West Virginia University Research Corporation, and a multi-format interpretative tour of the 1921 Coal Mine Wars at the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum.

NeighborWorks America (NeighborWorks)

Senator Manchin announced $409K in NeighborWorks funding to support developing and improving affordable housing, providing critical community-based services and creating good-paying, long-term jobs.

On February 28, 2023 , Senator Manchin announced $409K to support the Homeownership Center and CommunityWorks to establish quality, affordable housing in Elkins and Charleston.

U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Senator Manchin announced $122K in FCC funding to expand reliable, affordable broadband and telehealth services to promote the full participation of all West Virginians in today’s digital economy.