Ei4Change Honoured as 2024 International Impact Company of the Year Award Winner

Ei4Change recognised for global influence in emotional intelligence, winning 2024 International Impact Company of the Year Award.

TURTON, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ei4Change is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 2024 International Impact Company of the Year Award by DotCom Magazine. The annual DotCom Magazine Impact Awards recognise entrepreneurs and companies that are leading the way in making a positive impact in their industries and communities.

The DotCom Magazine Impact Awards celebrate companies that exemplify entrepreneurship, innovation, customer dedication, and a commitment to employee and communities. In 2024, Ei4Change stood out as an exemplary organisation that embodies these values.

"We are thrilled to be recognised as the 2024 International Impact Company of the Year" said Robin Hills, CEO of Ei4Change. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved with Ei4Change, as well as our unwavering commitment to our clients and community. It is an honour to be among the esteemed winners of the DotCom Magazine Impact Awards".

One of the key factors that set Ei4Change apart from its peers is its unwavering commitment to its clients. In addition to its dedication to customers, Ei4Change is known for its relentless pursuit of innovation and creativity around emotional intelligence and online learning. The company constantly pushes the boundaries of what is possible leveraging a unique business model to stay ahead of the competition.

Beyond its business success, Ei4Change places a high value on those who work for the company, recognising them as the backbone of the organisation. The company fosters a positive and supportive work environment that encourages creativity, collaboration, and growth, ensuring that everyone is empowered to reach their full potential.

Moreover, Ei4Change firmly believes in giving back to the community and being a responsible corporate citizen. Through charitable donations and community service initiatives, such as mentoring disadvantaged children with Bolton Lads and Girls Club, the company actively contributes to creating a better world beyond its bottom line.

The 2024 DotCom Magazine Impact Award winners represent the epitome of entrepreneurship and excellence in running great companies. These distinguished organisations demonstrate that success can be achieved hand in hand with making a positive impact on society.

"We extend our warmest congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 DotCom Magazine impact Awards" added Robin Hills. "Together, we are shaping a better future for everyone through our dedicated approach to emotional intelligence, and we are excited about the positive change that we can collectively bring to the world".

About Ei4Change Ltd.

Ei4Change specialises in training, personal development and coaching with expertise in emotional intelligence, positive psychology and neuroscience.

Recognised internationally as authorities in emotional intelligence, Ei4Change tailors blended learning through workshops and coaching offering valuable, accredited online courses, to create positive changes in people’s lives.

ei-matters magazine: A Venture by Robin Hills

Launched by Robin Hills, ei-matters is a digital magazine recognised for its insightful coverage on Emotional Intelligence. The magazine offers valuable insights, podcasts, videos, courses, and resources, aimed at empowering individuals and organisations in today's complex environment. With a team of experts committed to delivering high-quality content, ei-matters focuses on enhancing self-awareness, improving interpersonal relationships, and fostering personal and professional development