Mullen Automotive Provides 2023 Financial Results and Current Business Update

Company achieves major milestones with receipt of first vehicle orders, commencement of Class 1 and 3 vehicle production, customer deliveries and recorded revenue

BREA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces financial results for the twelve months ended Sept. 30, 2023, and a current business update.

Commenting on fiscal year 2023 (“FY2023”) and recent Company developments, CEO and chairman David Michery stated, “Mullen has initiated production in Tunica and rolled out a significant number of vehicles in support of customer orders of Class 1 EV vans and Class 3 EV trucks and hurdled critical milestones of securing federal (‘NHTSA’ and ‘EPA’) certification and IRS approval for tax credits. We completed a strategic purchase of EV battery pack manufacturing assets and showcased our innovations across the U.S. on the second leg of the 'Strikingly Different' Test Drive Tour. Mullen is accelerating toward a promising future, both on the road and in the market.”

FY2023 and Recent Highlights Include:

During the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2023, the Company recorded first revenues of $366,000 and delivered vehicles worth $652,200 to Randy Marion Automotive for resale.

Production of Mullen Class 3 (“Mullen THREE”) vehicles began in August 2023, and Class 1 (“Mullen ONE”) vehicle production began in November 2023; the Company now has two distinct vehicle production lines running in its Tunica, Mississippi-based plant.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, Mullen has delivered 100 Class 1 vehicles and invoiced for $3.3 million to Randy Marion Automotive Group.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, Mullen has delivered 141 Class 3 vehicles and invoiced for $9.2 million to Randy Marion Automotive Group.

In November 2023, Mullen opened a battery module and pack development facility in Fullerton, California, with focus on scaling U.S.-made EV battery module and pack production. The Company is focused on reducing reliance on foreign battery components.

The Company also achieved important milestones, including receiving federal EPA and NHTSA certification for its Class 1 and Class 3 vehicles, and IRS approval as a “qualified manufacturer,” making its vehicles eligible for up to $7,500 in federal EV tax credits per vehicle.

The New York Power Authority, British Airways, University of North Carolina and MGT Lease Company all purchased Mullen’s Campus Urban Delivery EV cargo vans in 2023 fiscal year.

In May 2023, Mullen announced a partnership with Amerit Fleet Solutions to support national service, parts and warranty for commercial vehicles.

Successfully completed second leg of “Strikingly Different” Test Drive Tour with 13 stops throughout the United States demonstrating Mullen’s vehicle portfolio.

Mullen Class 1 and 3 Commercial Vehicles

The Company has received $263 million in purchase orders for Mullen Class 1 and Class 3 EV vans and trucks from Randy Marion Automotive Group.

Mullen received EPA certification for Class 3 EV commercial vehicles in September 2023, and for Class 1 EV cargo vans in November 2023.

Mullen received CARB certification from the state of California for Class 1 vehicles in December 2023, and expects Class 3 certification in January 2024.

Mullen and RRDS submitted final Ruling Request Application for substantial transformation of its Class 1 EV cargo van for U.S. Border Patrol to provide final ruling by Feb. 20, 2024. If Mullen receives a favorable final ruling, the Company will be immediately eligible to sell Class 1 EV cargo vans to all branches of the U.S. government. By successfully completing the substantial transformative process, the Mullen ONE will be defined as a U.S.-made end product.

Production of the Mullen Class 3 vehicle began in August 2023 and Class 1 vehicle production began in November 2023.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, Mullen has delivered 100 Class 1 vehicles and invoiced for $3.3 million to Randy Marion Automotive Group.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, Mullen has delivered 141 Class 3 vehicles and invoiced for $9.2 million to Randy Marion Automotive Group.

Bollinger Motors - Oak Park, Michigan

Class 4 – 6 Commercial Vehicles | Bollinger B1 SUV and B2 Pick Up Truck

Showcased Bollinger Class 4 (“B4”) at the ACT Expo in Anaheim, California, and at Home Delivery World show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Received approval from the state of Michigan for a $3 million grant aimed at promoting job creation from the Michigan Strategic Fund Board.

Finalized the design of the Bollinger B4 and successfully built all design validation vehicles in the third quarter at launch assembly facility of Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan.

B4 vehicles that were built are now in design validation and testing, certification and homologation, as well as for customer evaluation purposes.

Company focus now also includes national build out of retail dealer network to support upcoming 2024 B4 vehicle launch.

Amerit Fleet Solutions has been contracted to provide national service and warranty work, supporting Bollinger’s commercial vehicles.

Mullen Consumer Vehicle Program - Irvine, California

Mullen FIVE EV Crossover Program

Development and production of the high-performance Mullen FIVE RS (“FIVE RS” or “RS”) limited-edition has been fast-tracked for completion and launch in Q4 2025 in the European market. This vehicle will be a limited production run delivering over 200-plus mph and 1.95 sec 0-60 mph.

World debut of the production intent designed FIVE RS took place on Jan. 9, 2024, at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

Completed 13-city U.S. “Strikingly Different” tour providing consumers test drive opportunities with the high- performance Mullen FIVE RS, FIVE EV crossover, Mullen GT EV sports car, Mullen THREE Class 3 EV cab chassis truck and Mullen ONE Class 1 EV cargo van.

Mullen-GO(TM)

Mullen’s urban commercial delivery vehicle, the Mullen-GO(TM) (“Mullen-GO”), is designed to bridge the gap between the growing demand for quick deliveries and space constraints in dense cities throughout Europe.

On July 17, 2023, the Company announced a 30-unit purchase order for the Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV from Newgate Motor Group (“Newgate”). Newgate, one of Ireland’s most recognized dealership groups, has been named to lead marketing, sales, distribution, and servicing for the Mullen-GO in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Fullerton Battery Tech Assembly Facility

Mullen Automotive purchased the battery pack production assets from Romeo Power. In November 2023, Mullen opened a battery module and pack development facility in Fullerton, California, with focus on scaling U.S.-made EV battery module and pack production.

The Company is focused on reducing reliance on foreign battery components.

Solid-State Polymer Battery Pack Update

In December 2023, Mullen completed the solid-state polymer cell to vehicle pack integration for the Mullen ONE EV cargo van.

Battery pack testing began and is on track for road testing in the first quarter of 2024. The solid-state battery pack is expected to increase range to more than 190 miles, a 73% increase from the current range, providing a superior, clean and safe alternative to current lithium-ion batteries and representing a significant increase over industry standards.

Financial Results – Twelve Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023

Following is a summary of key financial results for the twelve-months ended Sept. 30, 2023, and 2022. Shares of common stock issued and outstanding and additional paid-in capital have been adjusted retroactively to reflect all reverse stock splits.

First Revenue and Deliveries

During fiscal 2023, the Company achieved the major milestone of bringing Mullen vehicles from development to production and sales. Mullen delivered 35 vehicles, generating a positive gross margin from sales to both dealer and end users. Revenue from 25 Campus Urban Delivery vehicle sales was $366.0 thousand for the twelve months ended Sept. 30, 2023. Cash payments from these sales was collected during the year ended Sept. 30, 2023.

At the end of fiscal 2023, the Company issued the first invoice for 10 Mullen THREE vehicles ($652.2 thousand) to a dealer and this revenue will be recognized upon the expiration of the return provision. The payment for this delivery was received in early October 2023.

During the three months ended Dec. 31, 2023, the Company invoiced a dealer for an additional 231 Mullen THREE and Mullen ONE vehicles totaling $11.9 million. Mullen provides 30-day payment terms on vehicles delivered to its distributor Randy Marion.

Invoiced for the year ended Sept. 30, 2023 # Type Units Invoiced Amount invoiced Cash received Revenue recognized 1 Campus Urban Delivery (UD0) 25 366,000 366,000 366,000 2 Mullen THREE (UU) 10 652,200 652,200 -

Total 35 $ 1,018,200 $ 1,018,200 $ 366,000 Invoiced for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023 # Type Units Invoiced Amount invoiced Cash received Revenue recognized 1 Mullen THREE (UU) 131 8,543,820 - - 2 Mullen ONE (UD1) 100 3,363,500 - -

Total 231 $ 11,907,320 $ - $ -

**Invoiced with 30 day payment terms to RMA

Impairment of Assets

“It was a year of significant headwinds in the equity market for electric vehicle manufactures with a majority seeing a significant decrease in market values during 2023. Mullen was no exception, and the decreased market value was the primary cause of NON-CASH write-downs of certain assets. We recorded $64.0 million of Bollinger goodwill impairment for twelve months ended Sept. 30, 2023, primarily due to unfavorable market conditions and the decline of market price of the Company’s common stock. We recorded $14.8 million write-downs of property, plant and equipment and other non-current assets. We also recorded $5.9 million in intangible asset write-downs due to unfavorable market conditions and decline of the market price of the Company’s common stock. This write-down was primarily for engineering designs for assets purchased out of the ELMS bankruptcy,” said Jonathan New, chief financial officer of Mullen Automotive.

Following are the Consolidated Statements of Operations for the twelve months ended Sept. 30, 2023, and 2022.

MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Year Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Revenue Vehicle sales $ 366,000 $ — Cost of sales (273,882 ) — Gross margin 92,118 — Operating expenses: General and administrative $ 215,846,132 $ 75,338,256 Research and development 77,387,336 21,650,840 Impairment of goodwill 63,988,000 — Impairment of property, plant, and equipment, and other non-current assets 14,770,000 — Impairment of intangible assets 5,873,000 — Loss from operations (377,772,350 ) (96,989,096 ) Other income (expense): Other financing costs - initial recognition of derivative liabilities (506,238,038 ) (484,421,258 ) Gain / (loss) on derivative liability revaluation (116,256,212 ) (122,803,715 ) Gain / (loss) extinguishment of debt, net (6,246,089 ) 33,413 Gain / (loss) on financing (8,934,892 ) — Gain / (loss) on sale of fixed assets 386,377 (50,574 ) Gain / (loss) on lease termination (125,000 ) — Interest expense (4,993,140 ) (26,949,081 ) Penalty for insufficient authorized shares — (3,495,000 ) Other income (expense), net 2,532,034 (5,647,841 ) Net loss before income tax benefit (1,017,647,310 ) (740,323,152 ) Income tax benefit/ (provision) 10,988,482 (1,600 ) Net loss (1,006,658,828 ) (740,324,752 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (34,404,246 ) (791,946 ) Net loss attributable to stockholders (972,254,582 ) (739,532,806 ) Waived/(Accrued) accumulated preferred dividends 7,360,397 (40,516,440 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders after preferred dividends $ (964,894,185 ) $ (780,049,246 ) Net Loss per Share $ (1,574.14 ) $ (63,085.26 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 612,964 12,365

The net loss attributable to common stockholders after preferred dividends was $964.9 million, or $1,574.14 net loss per share, for the twelve months ended Sept. 30, 2023, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders after preferred dividends of $780.0 million, or $63,085.26 loss per share, for the twelve months ended Sept. 30, 2022.

Cash Flows

There was $820.4 million and $687.8 million of NON-CASH EXPENSES included in the $1,006.7 million and $740.3 million net losses for the twelve months ended Sept. 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively per the detail below.

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Year Ended September 30, 2023

2022 Depreciation and amortization $ 16,388,299 $ 3,282,285 Stock-based compensation 85,441,869 43,715,242 Deferred income taxes (10,990,882 ) 1,600 Revaluation of derivative liabilities 116,256,212 122,803,715 Initial recognition of derivative liabilities 513,052,038 484,421,258 Impairment of goodwill 63,988,000 — Impairment of property, plant, and equipment 14,770,000 — Impairment of intangible assets 5,873,000 — Non-cash financing loss on over-exercise of warrants 8,934,892 — Non-cash interest and other operating activities 199,998

13,883,637 Amortization of debt discount 662,047 19,595,915 Loss/(gain) on asset disposal (386,377 ) 50,574 Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt 6,246,089 41,096 $ 820,435,185 $ 687,795,322

Summary category totals from the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the years ended Sept. 30, 2023, and 2022 are presented below. Given the large amount of non-cash charges that occurred in 2023 and 2022, it is useful to review the combined operating activities and investing activities amounts from the cash flow report to understand the cash spent for 2023 and 2022. The Company spent a total of $287.1 million and $112.9 million in combined operating and investing activities for the twelve months ended Sept. 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively.

Year Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net cash used in operating activities $ (179,172,191 ) $ (65,795,610 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (107,923,309 ) $ (47,154,109 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 358,416,885 $ 197,282,630

Included in these numbers is $29.6 million, in 2022, to purchase Bollinger and $105.4 million, in 2022 and 2023, to purchase production assets rebranded as Mullen (Mullen ONE, Class 1 Urban Delivery EV van and the Mullen THREE, Class 3 Urban Utility EV truck) out of ELMS bankruptcy. The total cost of Bollinger acquisition was $148.5 million. In addition to the $29.6 million reported on the statement of cash flows, the Company issued common stock valued at $41.6 million and funded Bollinger with an additional $77.3 million in cash.

Following are the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the twelve months ended Sept. 30, 2023, and 2022.

MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (1,006,658,828 ) $ (740,324,752 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,388,299 3,282,285 Stock-based compensation 85,441,869 43,715,242 Deferred income taxes (10,990,882 ) 1,600 Revaluation of derivative liabilities 116,256,212 122,803,715 Initial recognition of derivative liabilities 513,052,038 484,421,258 Impairment of goodwill 63,988,000 — Impairment of property, plant, and equipment, and other non-current assets 14,770,000 — Impairment of intangible assets 5,873,000 — Non-cash financing loss on over-exercise of warrants 8,934,892 — Non-cash interest and other operating activities 199,998 13,883,637 Amortization of debt discount 662,047 19,595,915 Loss/(gain) on asset disposal (386,377 ) 50,574 Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt 6,246,089 41,096 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaids and other current assets (22,687,245 ) 3,114,540 Inventories (16,807,013 ) — Accounts payable 7,784,136 1,192,113 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 38,500,352 (18,013,899 ) Right of use assets and lease liabilities 261,222 441,066 Net cash used in operating activities (179,172,191 ) (65,795,610 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchase of equipment (14,508,004 ) (11,606,944 ) Purchase of intangible assets (498,431 ) (415,181 ) ELMS assets purchase (92,916,874 ) (5,500,000 ) Acquisition of Bollinger Motors, Inc, net of cash acquired - (29,631,984 ) Net cash used in investing activities (107,923,309 ) (47,154,109 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes payable 170,000,000 12,240,353 Payment of notes payable (20,694,353 ) (15,100,768 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, common stock and prefunded warrants in lieu of preferred stock 196,999,970 142,873,667 Reimbursement for over issuance of shares 17,721,868 — Payments to acquire treasury stock (5,610,600 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 42,269,378 Proceeds from issue of prefunded warrants - 15,000,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 358,416,885 197,282,630 Increase in cash 71,321,385 84,332,911 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (in amount of $30,289,400), beginning of period 84,375,085 42,174 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (in amount of $429,372), ending of period $ 155,696,470 $ 84,375,085 Supplemental disclosure of Cash Flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 122,501 $ 1,407,988 Cash paid for taxes — — Supplemental Disclosure for Non-Cash Activities: Convertible notes and interest - conversion to common stock $ 167,070,343 $ 17,339,000 Exercise of warrants recognized earlier as liabilities 627,836,463 555,161,139 Reclassification of derivatives to equity upon authorization of common shares 47,818,882 — Waiver of dividends by stockholders 7,387,808 — Common stock issued to extinguish other liabilities 5,524,838 — Notes issued to extinguish liability to issue stock 11,597,571 — Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange of operating lease liabilities 2,112,773 4,081,716 Extinguishment of financial liabilities by sale of property 238,259 — Extinguishment of operational liabilities by sale of property 760,669 — Preferred shares issued in exchange for convertible debt — 24,988,926 Stock based payment for business acquired — 41,577,647 Conversion of a note payable to a liability to issue shares — 10,413,900

Financial Position

As of Sept. 30, 2023, the Company reported $155.7 million in cash, $16.8 million in inventory, $25.0 million in other current assets and $82.0 million in property, plant and equipment. Notes payable were $7.5 million on Sept. 30, 2023. This compares favorably to the end of fiscal 2022 when the Company had $84.4 million in cash, $2.0 million in other current assets, $14.8 million in property, plant and equipment and $9.0 million in notes payable.

The net working capital on Sept. 30, 2023, was positive and amounted to $58.5 million, or approximately $133.3 million after excluding derivative liabilities and liabilities to issue shares that are supposed to be settled by issuing common stock without using cash. This compares favorably to 2022 when working capital was ($35.9) million or $59.6 million after excluding derivative liabilities and liabilities to issue shares that are supposed to be settled by issuing common stock without using cash.

Following are Consolidated Balance Sheets as of Sept. 30, 2023, and 2022.

MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 155,267,098 $ 54,085,685 Restricted cash 429,372 30,289,400 Accounts receivable 671,750 — Inventory 16,807,013 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,955,223 1,958,759 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 198,130,456 86,333,844 Property, plant, and equipment, net 82,032,785 14,803,716 Intangible assets, net 104,235,249 93,947,018 Deposit on ELMS assets purchase — 5,500,000 Related party receivable 2,250,489 1,232,387 Right-of-use assets 5,249,417 4,597,052 Goodwill, net 28,846,832 92,834,832 Other non-current assets 960,502 3,345,631

TOTAL ASSETS $ 421,705,730 $ 302,594,479 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 13,175,507 $ 6,109,425 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 41,201,929 7,185,881 Dividends payable 401,859 7,762,255 Derivative liabilities 64,863,309 84,799,179 Liability to issue shares 9,935,950 10,710,000 Lease liabilities, current portion 2,134,494 1,428,474 Notes payable, current portion 7,461,492 3,856,497 Refundable deposits 429,372 289,000 Other current liabilities 7,000 90,372 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 139,610,909 122,231,083 Notes payable, net of current portion — 5,164,552 Liability to issue shares, net of current portion 1,827,889 — Lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,566,922 3,359,354 Deferred tax liability 3,891,900 14,882,782 TOTAL LIABILITIES 148,897,620 145,637,771 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 19) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 preferred shares authorized; Preferred Series D; 437,500,001 shares authorized; 363,097 and 4,359,652 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively (preference in liquidation of $159,000 and $1,909,091 at September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively) 363 4,359 Preferred Series C; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 1,211,757 and 1,360,321 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively (preference in liquidation of $10,696,895 and $12,025,238 at September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively) 1,212 1,360 Preferred Series A; 200,000 shares authorized; 648 and 1,924 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively (preference in liquidation of $836 and $2,482 at September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively) 1 2 Common stock; $0.001 par value; 5,000,000,000 and 1,750,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively; 2,871,707 and 37,043 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively (*) 2,872 37 Additional paid-in capital (*) 2,071,110,126 948,598,587 Accumulated deficit (1,862,162,037 ) (889,907,455 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY'S STOCKHOLDERS 208,952,537 58,696,890 Noncontrolling interest 63,855,573 98,259,819 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 272,808,110 156,956,709 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 421,705,730 $ 302,594,479

(*) Adjusted retroactively for reverse stock splits, see Note 1

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

