Growing Room Child Development Centers Honored with 2023 Best of Georgia Award
COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing Room Child Development Centers, a leader in early childhood education, proudly announces its latest achievement - receiving the prestigious 2023 Best of Georgia Award. This accolade reflects the company's deep commitment to providing exceptional childcare and educational services.
Founded in 1989 by Sheree Mitchell, a pediatric nurse and dedicated mother, Growing Room was born out of a need for high-quality childcare. Sheree's vision, coupled with her professional expertise, led to the establishment of a childcare center that was more than just a daycare. It was a place where children could grow, learn, and develop in a nurturing environment.
Growing Room's philosophy has always centered around creating a vibrant, engaging, and secure setting for children. The center's developmentally appropriate curriculum caters to infants and older children, focusing on instilling strong character traits and promoting good citizenship.
The positive impact of Growing Room's approach was quickly recognized by families and educators alike, with many noting the preparedness of Growing Room children for kindergarten. This recognition fueled the expansion of Growing Room into the Growing Room Franchise System, Inc in 2007, now encompassing 11 centers across four states.
The Best of Georgia Award, a symbol of excellence voted on by customers, is a testament to Growing Room's successful partnership with families. The center's commitment to open communication and respect is evident in its various family-inclusive activities and events, fostering a strong community bond.
"Our curriculum is designed to cover all facets of a child's development, from language to arts, making sure we're preparing them for life, not just school," says Brittany Haines. "Receiving the Best of Georgia Award is not just an honor; it's a validation of our efforts and our commitment to the children and families we serve."
As Growing Room continues to set the standard in early childhood education, this award serves as a reminder of its vital role in shaping the futures of young minds. With a foundation built on love for learning, Growing Room is more than a childcare center - it's a place where life's early journeys begin.
About Growing Room Child Development Centers
Founded in 1989, Growing Room Child Development Centers have been at the forefront of providing quality early childhood education. With a focus on nurturing, learning, and growth, Growing Room continues to make a significant impact in the lives of children and their families across multiple states.
Location: 1200 Manchester Expressway
Columbus, GA 31904
Growing Room Child Development Centers
+1 706-707-5705
