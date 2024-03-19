Gold Key Auto Honored with the Prestigious 2023 Best of Georgia Award
WAYCROSS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold Key Auto, a family-owned used car dealership in Waycross, Georgia, has been awarded the coveted 2023 Best of Georgia Award, a prestigious honor that recognizes their unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. This award, determined by customer votes, serves as a significant acknowledgment of Gold Key Auto's exceptional service and dedication to the community.
For over two decades, Gold Key Auto has been a cornerstone of the Waycross community, located prominently on Memorial Drive. Their mission is simple yet impactful: to be the automotive home for drivers in the Waycross area. They realize this mission through an expansive selection of pre-owned vehicles, offering everything from sleek sedans to robust trucks and SUVs, all at competitive prices.
"The Fun Dealer,” Gold Key Auto is where buying a vehicle is not just a transaction, but a truly exciting and enjoyable experience. Picture this: walking into the dealership on a theme day, greeted by a team dressed as superheroes, setting the tone for a day full of surprises. Imagine the thrill of winning amazing prizes like iPads and barbecues, or the laughter as you try to dunk the owner in a dunk tank. While you explore the range of vehicles, your kids can have a blast in a bounce house or enjoy delicious treats from a Chick-fil-A food truck. They’re not just about cars; they’re about community, evidenced by their recent generous donation of $3,000 to the local YMCA.
But that's not all. They understand that financing can be a hurdle, so they offer special in-house financing options for those in need, in addition to welcoming customers with their own financing. At Gold Key Auto, they are committed to making your car buying journey as fun and stress-free as possible.
What sets Gold Key Auto apart is their deep-seated commitment to customer service. Each visitor is treated as part of the Gold Key Family, with every team member dedicated to providing knowledgeable and friendly assistance. This approach transforms the often intimidating process of buying a used car into a comfortable and positive experience.
Their inventory reflects their dedication to quality and variety. Every vehicle undergoes a rigorous selection and inspection process, ensuring that customers have access to dependable and superior vehicles. This meticulous attention to detail in both their products and services is what garnered Gold Key Auto the 2023 Best of Georgia Award, celebrating their excellence in customer-driven practices.
As Gold Key Auto continues to serve South Georgia and North Florida, their success stands as a testament to how a business can flourish by placing customer needs and satisfaction at its heart.
Location: 503 Memorial Drive
Waycross, GA 31501
Gold Key Auto
