New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces December 2023 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the December 2023 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $232.4 million for December 2023, reflecting an increase of 7.8% when compared to $215.6 million reported in December 2022. Year-to-date Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $2.85 billion, reflecting growth of 2.2% compared to $2.79 billion for the prior year-to-date period.

Internet Gaming Win:

For the month of December 2023, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $180.3 million, reflecting growth of 19.1% when compared to $151.5 million for the prior period. For the year-to-date period, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $1.92 billion, reflecting growth of 15.7% when compared to $1.66 billion for the prior year-to-date period.

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $109.4 million for December 2023, reflecting a 24.8% increase when compared to $87.7 million reported in December 2022. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $1.01 billion for the year-to-date period, reflecting a 31.9% increase when compared to $763.0 million reported in the prior year-to-date period.

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $522.2 million for December 2023, reflecting a 14.8% increase from $454.8 million reported in December 2022. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $5.78 billion reflecting a 10.9% increase from $5.21 billion reported in the prior year-to-date period.

Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.

