Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control Lifts Conditions on Breweries from 2019 Administrative Order after Signing of Legislation by Governor Murphy

Administrative Order

TRENTON — In an Administrative Order released today, the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (“Division”) announced that the legislation signed by Governor Murphy to create new on- and off-premise privileges for holders of craft manufacturer licenses has superseded the May 28, 2019 Special Ruling Authorizing Certain Activities by Holders of Limited Brewery Licenses (2019 Special Ruling). In addition, the Special Conditions that were placed on limited brewery licenses derived from the 2019 Special Ruling have been rescinded, effective immediately.

The legislation (S-4265/A-5912) will create new on- and off-premise privileges for holders of craft manufacturer licenses. These expanded privileges are applicable to holders of limited brewery licenses, cidery and meadery licenses, and craft distillery licenses.

The Administrative Order issued today vacates the May 28, 2019 Special Ruling, and rescinds the Special Conditions imposed on all limited brewery licenses for the 2023-2024 license term.

In addition, the Division anticipates issuing additional guidance in the aftermath of the legislation becoming law, and will promulgate regulations implementing the craft manufacturing provisions in the near future.

In the meantime, all limited brewery licensees, other craft manufacturers, and those craft manufacturers currently operating on Temporary Authorization Permits (TAPs) must comply with the provisions of S-4265/A-5912 and all other applicable provisions of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act (ABC Act) N.J.S.A. 33:1-1 to 33:1-103, and any applicable regulations.

