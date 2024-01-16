UPDATE: Town of Grand Chute, Wis. Death Investigation

TOWN of GRAND CHUTE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is conducting a death investigation in the Town of Grand Chute, Wis. that occurred in the afternoon of Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Due to the preliminary facts at this point in the investigation, Outagamie County District Attorney Mindy Tempelis has determined this incident does not constitute an Officer-Involved Death as defined in Wis. Stat. 175.47(1)(c), and is therefore now considered a death investigation.

At approximately 2:08 p.m., Town of Grand Chute Police Department received a report of an individual committing retail theft at the Fleet Farm at 3035 W. Wisconsin Ave in the Town of Grand Chute, Wis. When officers arrived for this call, they approached the subject who fled in a vehicle, exited the parking lot, and fled at a high rate of speed. The subject then lost control of the vehicle approximately two blocks away, collided with another vehicle, and crashed into a tree. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the subject died at the scene. The two occupants of the collision vehicle were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The responding officer’s vehicle had a squad camera during the incident.

DCI is leading the death investigation with assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and members of DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

Please direct media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.