2023 hunting, fishing, trapping license sales

In 2023, Iowa residents purchased…

Fishing

199,031 annual licenses

8,773 lifetime fishing licenses

17,428 three-year licenses

1,022 seven-day licenses

2,998 one-day licenses

44,278 trout fees

232 paddlefish licenses

 

20,619 third line licenses (resident and nonresident combined)

 

36,327 fishing, hunting and habitat combination licenses

 

Hunting

39,602 annual licenses

55,553 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses

3,610 lifetime hunting licenses

7,510 hunting and habitat three-year licenses

1,210 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses

24,714 migratory game bird licenses

39,893 habitat fees

14,474 furharvester annual licenses age 16 and older

495 furharvester annual licenses age 15 and younger

469 furharvester and habitat annual combination licenses

358 lifetime furharvester licenses

 

Large Game

Deer

12,551 youth general deer, 1,050 antlerless deer licenses

267 disabled hunter general deer, 31 antlerless deer licenses

54,285 archery general deer, 21,632 antlerless deer licenses

6,796 early muzzleloader general deer, 1,463 antlerless deer licenses

44,492 first shotgun general deer, 17,278 antlerless deer licenses

47,420 second shotgun general deer, 18,514 antlerless deer licenses

19,642 late muzzleloader general deer, 9,651 antlerless deer licenses

 

Turkey

5,248 spring bow licenses

16,673 spring gun/bow licenses seasons 1-3

18,807 spring gun/bow licenses season 4

6,175 spring youth gun/bow licenses

2,356 fall gun/bow

1,821 fall bow

 

Landowner-Tenant

Deer

66 youth general deer licenses, 55 antlerless deer licenses

5,202 archery general deer licenses, 5,558 antlerless deer licenses

979 early muzzleloader general deer licenses, 867 antlerless deer licenses

22,653 first and second shotgun season general deer licenses, 19,016 antlerless deer licenses

2,254 late muzzleloader general deer licenses, 3,539 antlerless deer licenses

Turkey

2,067 spring gun/bow season 1-3

2,366 spring gun/bow season 4

815 bow licenses

39 youth licenses

2,526 fall gun/bow

1,009 fall bow

 

In 2023, nonresidents purchased…

Fishing

27,264 annual licenses

2,673 seven-day licenses

11,813 three-day licenses

14,951 one-day licenses

7,868 trout fees

44 paddlefish licenses

 

Hunting

5,440 annual licenses age 18 and older

16,346 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses age 18 and older

4,737 five-day licenses

2,204 five-day hunting and habitat combination

12,672 habitat fees

4,069 migratory game bird fees

745 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses

119 furharvester annual licenses

47 furharvester and habitat annual combination licenses

