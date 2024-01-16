2023 hunting, fishing, trapping license sales
In 2023, Iowa residents purchased…
Fishing
199,031 annual licenses
8,773 lifetime fishing licenses
17,428 three-year licenses
1,022 seven-day licenses
2,998 one-day licenses
44,278 trout fees
232 paddlefish licenses
20,619 third line licenses (resident and nonresident combined)
36,327 fishing, hunting and habitat combination licenses
Hunting
39,602 annual licenses
55,553 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses
3,610 lifetime hunting licenses
7,510 hunting and habitat three-year licenses
1,210 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses
24,714 migratory game bird licenses
39,893 habitat fees
14,474 furharvester annual licenses age 16 and older
495 furharvester annual licenses age 15 and younger
469 furharvester and habitat annual combination licenses
358 lifetime furharvester licenses
Large Game
Deer
12,551 youth general deer, 1,050 antlerless deer licenses
267 disabled hunter general deer, 31 antlerless deer licenses
54,285 archery general deer, 21,632 antlerless deer licenses
6,796 early muzzleloader general deer, 1,463 antlerless deer licenses
44,492 first shotgun general deer, 17,278 antlerless deer licenses
47,420 second shotgun general deer, 18,514 antlerless deer licenses
19,642 late muzzleloader general deer, 9,651 antlerless deer licenses
Turkey
5,248 spring bow licenses
16,673 spring gun/bow licenses seasons 1-3
18,807 spring gun/bow licenses season 4
6,175 spring youth gun/bow licenses
2,356 fall gun/bow
1,821 fall bow
Landowner-Tenant
Deer
66 youth general deer licenses, 55 antlerless deer licenses
5,202 archery general deer licenses, 5,558 antlerless deer licenses
979 early muzzleloader general deer licenses, 867 antlerless deer licenses
22,653 first and second shotgun season general deer licenses, 19,016 antlerless deer licenses
2,254 late muzzleloader general deer licenses, 3,539 antlerless deer licenses
Turkey
2,067 spring gun/bow season 1-3
2,366 spring gun/bow season 4
815 bow licenses
39 youth licenses
2,526 fall gun/bow
1,009 fall bow
In 2023, nonresidents purchased…
Fishing
27,264 annual licenses
2,673 seven-day licenses
11,813 three-day licenses
14,951 one-day licenses
7,868 trout fees
44 paddlefish licenses
Hunting
5,440 annual licenses age 18 and older
16,346 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses age 18 and older
4,737 five-day licenses
2,204 five-day hunting and habitat combination
12,672 habitat fees
4,069 migratory game bird fees
745 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses
119 furharvester annual licenses
47 furharvester and habitat annual combination licenses