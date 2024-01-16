Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends

Submit Release
Atlanta, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) (“Piedmont”), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the tax treatment of its 2023 common stock dividends as described below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Piedmont dividends.

Record Date Paid Date Dividend per Share Ordinary Dividends Capital Gains Unrecaptured Section 1250 Qualified Dividend Section 199A Dividend Rate
Nov 25, 2022 Jan 3, 2023 $ 0.21 $ 0.132772 $ 0.004377 $ 0.004377 - $ 0.132772
Feb 24, 2023 Mar 17, 2023 $ 0.21 $ 0. 132772 $ 0.004377 $ 0.004377 - $ 0. 132772
May 26, 2023 Jun 16, 2023 $ 0.21 $ 0. 132772 $ 0.004377 $ 0.004377 - $ 0. 132772
Aug 25, 2023 Sep 15, 2023 $ 0.125 $ 0. 079030 $ 0.002606 $ 0.002606 - $ 0. 079030
Nov 24, 2023 Jan 2, 2024 $ 0.125* N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

* All of the $0.125 per share distribution paid on January 2, 2024 will be taxable to stockholders in 2024.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Moody’s (Baa3). Piedmont is a 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:
Computershare, Inc.
866-354-3485
investor.services@piedmontreit.com


