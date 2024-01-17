Submit Release
Russ Sanford Elected to Hydro Foundation Board of Directors

His leadership skills and creative thinking are exactly what the Foundation needs as we enter a new era of engagement with students and the industry.”
— Linda Church Ciocci, Executive Director of the Hydro Foundation
PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --  Kleinschmidt Associates, a leader in engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting, proudly announces the election of Chief Growth Officer Russ Sanford to the Hydropower Foundation’s (HF) Board of Directors for 2024. The Foundation actively engages and serves the clean energy industry by supporting work in education, research, and workforce development. 

“The Hydropower Foundation is a great organization focused on a critical need for the industry – workforce development. I’m excited to help support the organization as they actively reach the next generation of waterpower professionals through their various programs that include the Waterpower Club – Waterpower Community Partnership, Hiring for HydroTM, and the Hydro Think TankTM competitions.”, says Russ Sanford, Chief Growth Officer at Kleinschmidt. 

“We are so happy to have Russ join our Board of Directors,” said Linda Church Ciocci, Executive Director of the Hydro Foundation. She added, “His leadership skills and creative thinking are exactly what the Foundation needs as we enter a new era of engagement with students and the industry. We look forward to working with him.”

Russ is an active National Hydropower Association (NHA) member, served on the Exhibitor Advisory Committee for their Clean Currents conference, and previously served on the Committee for Education Outreach for the Association of Dam Safety Officials (ASDSO). Additionally, he is recognized as a fellow in the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS). His academic credentials include a B.S. in Civil Engineering, complemented by a distinguished career in executive management serving professional service firms in engineering, construction, and architecture.

About Kleinschmidt:

Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt’s team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to help balance engineering, regulatory, and science-based technical expertise with practical experience to solve our client’s challenging renewable energy, water, and natural environment projects.

For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.

About the Hydro Foundation:

The Hydropower Foundation, a 501c3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to addressing climate change by preparing the next generation of waterpower professionals, actively promotes education, research, and workforce development within the clean energy sector. The Foundation's mission is to cultivate a robust, diverse, and environmentally conscious waterpower workforce through focused education, research, and experiential learning opportunities. For more information, please visit our website at www.hydrofoundation.org.

