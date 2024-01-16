Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,392 in the last 365 days.

Magna Announces Date for Q4 & Year End 2023 Results and 2024 Outlook Conference Call

AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

MAGNA ANNOUNCES DATE FOR Q4 & YEAR END 2023 RESULTS and 2024 OUTLOOK CONFERENCE CALL
   
FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 9, 2024
8:00 AM ET
   
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America Toll-Free: 1-800-621-4410
International Toll: 1-416-981-9010
Webcast: www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call
   
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 16, 2024
North America Toll-Free: 1-800-558-5253
International Toll: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 22029006


INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com  905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com  905-726-7108


Primary Logo

You just read:

Magna Announces Date for Q4 & Year End 2023 Results and 2024 Outlook Conference Call

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more