Sen. Lindsey Williams, Rep. La’Tasha Mayes Announce $675,000 in Grant Funding for Pittsburgh Neighborhood Projects

Pittsburgh, Pa. − January 16, 2023 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams (D-Allegheny) and Representative La’Tasha D. Mayes (D-24) announced $675,000 in Gaming Economic Development Tourism Fund (GEDTF) grants to projects that will benefit the 11th and 12thWards of the City of Pittsburgh and surrounding neighborhoods.

Grantees receiving GEDTF funds in Senate District 38 and House District 24 are:

The Pittsburgh Opera will receive $75,000 to support its operating expenses for the 2024-2025 Season.

The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium will receive $500,000 for renovations of the Water’s Edge Exhibit, including replacing the entire façade and boardwalk and repair of the leaks in the sea otter tank.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority will receive $100,000 for the Lottery Store project. This funding will be used to renovate 25 Meadow Street into a fully equipped commercial building and relocating the Lottery Store so that 501 Larimer Street can be stabilized and renovated.

“With this funding, we make critical investments in Pittsburgh’s economy, allowing us to build up our communities and create opportunities for more residents,” Mayes said. “By doing so, we will also attract more visitors and tourists to our respective districts in Western Pennsylvania, further growing our economy in the Greater Pittsburgh Region.”

“State investments like these are vital to the continuing economic growth and revitalization of our region,” said Senator Williams. “We need to repair in the infrastructure of our neighborhoods in ways that respect and protect the current residents and businesses while building on their rich legacies.”

GEDTF grants are administered by the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County (RAAC) and are funded through gaming revenues. These grants provide financial support to municipalities, authorities, councils of governments, non-profits, and others to carry out important economic development projects here in Allegheny County. Eligible projects promote local economic activities, create jobs, improve or create infrastructure, promote public safety, assist in workforce development, or improve recreational activities.

Additional information about the GEDTF grants can be found here.

