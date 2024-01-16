Old Trapper Announces 2023 Sponsorship Renewal of College Basketball on CBS Sports Network

Old Trapper Beef Jerky Old Trapper Beef Sticks

FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the 2022-23 college basketball season continues, Old Trapper announces the premium beef jerky brand has renewed its partnership with CBS Sports Network for college basketball. As part of the sponsorship, Old Trapper is the presenting sponsor of live college basketball coverage one night per week on CBS Sports Network, surrounding some of the top matchups of the season.

Old Trapper beef jerky will also be spotlighted in Player of the Game features in live college basketball games and Inside College Basketball studio coverage on CBS Sports Network. These features will run throughout the regular season and bracket week.

“This is our sixth consecutive year as a key sponsor of college basketball on CBS Sports Network and partnering with CBS Sports Network and cheering on the teams is always one of our favorite times of year,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “We look forward to keeping athletes and fans fueled up with our protein packed, delicious beef jerky as the teams battle it out on the courts throughout the 2023 season.”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50 years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.