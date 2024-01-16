Sen. Lindsey Williams, Rep. Lindsay Powell Announce $213,000 in Grant Funding for Shaler and Etna Communities

Pittsburgh, Pa. − January 16, 2023 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams (D-Allegheny) and Representative Lindsay Powell (D-21) announced $213,000 in Gaming Economic Development Tourism Fund (GEDTF) grants to projects that will benefit Shaler, Etna, and the surrounding communities.

Grantees receiving GEDTF funds in Senate District 38 and House District 21 are:

The Union Hotel Redevelopment Project will receive $45,000 for façade repairs to the Union Hotel, which are necessary to ensure the safety of building users and pedestrians. This project is a part of the larger Etna Business District revitalization project, which will create new housing and business opportunities in Etna while restoring the historic features of existing buildings.

The Shaler Area School District will receive $50,000 for their “Young Learners Need Choice” program, which will provide collaborative tables, flexible seating options, and learning centers for K-3 classrooms at Burchfield, Marzolf, and Reserve Primary Schools.

Shaler Area EMS will receive $118,000 for enhancements to their existing Firefighter Rehabilitation program. Shaler Area EMS currently supports 9 local volunteer fire departments by medically evaluating each firefighter after significant exertion for signs of distress or medical compromise. This funding will be used to allow the agency to improve equipment available to protect our volunteers and ensure their health and safety.

“Senator Williams and I are thrilled to announce these significant investments in our communities,” said Representative Powell. “Housing and economic development have been, are, and will always be top priorities for me. The renovation of this historic building will be a critical part of our community’s identity and increase the vibrancy and foot traffic in Etna’s Business District.”

“State investments in our local projects are incredibly beneficial for our communities,” said Senator Williams. “I am proud to have advocated for funding to improve classroom environments for our youngest students so that they can better focus on learning. I look forward to working toward providing additional predictable and stable state education funding statewide so that all of our students statewide can learn in classrooms that meet their needs.”

Rep. Powell said, “Our brave firefighters risk their lives each time they put on their equipment. Increasing their access to life saving supplies is commonsense, and we need to take a more active role in ensuring they have the funding, training, and equipment they need to be successful.”

Sen. Williams added, “Ensuring that our EMS agencies have the equipment that they need to monitor our volunteer firefighters on the scene of an emergency is a top priority for me. Our first responders show up for us on our worst day—we need to protect their health and safety while they are looking out for ours.”

GEDTF grants are administered by the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County (RAAC) and are funded through gaming revenues. These grants provide financial support to municipalities, authorities, councils of governments, non-profits, and others to carry out important economic development projects here in Allegheny County. Eligible projects promote local economic activities, create jobs, improve or create infrastructure, promote public safety, assist in workforce development, or improve recreational activities.

