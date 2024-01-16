South Carolina Athletic Trainers Advisory Committee to Meet Jan. 17, 2024
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On behalf of the Board of Medical Examiners, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announces that the Athletic Trainers Advisory Committee will meet virtually Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 1 p.m. The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Microsoft Teams:
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version. If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, instructions on how you can join without setting up an account are available here.
Meeting Agenda
- Welcome, Call to Order - Kevin Ennis, Chairman
- Reading of the Freedom of Information Act - Joseph Chandler, DHEC
- Roll Call - Sheila Gordon
- Approval of Minutes - Mr. Ennis
- DHEC - Mr. Chandler
- Financial Report
- Athletic Trainer Statistics
- Violations Report
- CEU Report - Mr. Ennis
- Old Business - Mr. Ennis
- New Business - Mr. Ennis
- Election of Officials
- Progress of LLR
- DHEC Certification Payments
- Initial LLR Payments
- Possible Exemption
- Next Meeting - Mr. Ennis
- Adjournment - Mr. Ennis
If you have any questions, please email DHEC Healthcare Quality at HQRegs@dhec.sc.gov.
###