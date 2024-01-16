Senator Santarsiero and Representative Davis Announce $460,000 for Bristol Borough Flood Mitigation Project

BUCKS COUNTY − January 16, 2024 − Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representative Tina Davis (D-141) today announced that Bristol Borough will receive $460,000 in state funds through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a project to design and construct streambank stabilization measures along Adams Hollow Creek between North Cedar Street and Radcliffe Street.

“Restoring the streambank is critical to preserving the natural landscape and protecting the residential dwellings in the surrounding area,” said Senator Santarsiero. “These funds will enable Bristol Borough to mitigate future damage from flooding, keeping the borough a desirable place for economic growth and development.”

Representative Davis noted, “Preventing flooding through the Adams Hollow Creek project is important for the economic status of Bristol Borough as many businesses are within close proximity to the creek. This grant is important toward moving this project forward.”

Project funds include DCED’s Flood Mitigation Program. Flood Mitigation Program funds can be used for projects authorized by a flood protection authority, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) or the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) or identified by a local government for flood mitigation. Additional information can be found on the DCED website.

###