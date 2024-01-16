Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Talzenna, talazoparib, Date of authorisation: 20/06/2019, Revision: 7, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Talzenna (which may affect more than 1 in 4 people) are tiredness, anaemia (low red blood cell counts which can cause tiredness and pale skin), nausea (feeling sick), neutropenia (low levels of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell that fights infection), thrombocytopenia (low blood levels of platelets), and headache. The most common severe side effects (which may affect more than 1 in 10 people) which led to changes in the dose of Talzenna are anaemia, neutropenia and thrombocytopenia.

Women must not breastfeed during treatment with Talzenna and for a month after stopping treatment. For the full list of side effects and restrictions with Talzenna, see the package leaflet.