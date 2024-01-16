Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,501 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Talzenna, talazoparib, Date of authorisation: 20/06/2019, Revision: 7, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Talzenna (which may affect more than 1 in 4 people) are tiredness, anaemia (low red blood cell counts which can cause tiredness and pale skin), nausea (feeling sick), neutropenia (low levels of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell that fights infection), thrombocytopenia (low blood levels of platelets), and headache. The most common severe side effects (which may affect more than 1 in 10 people) which led to changes in the dose of Talzenna are anaemia, neutropenia and thrombocytopenia.

Women must not breastfeed during treatment with Talzenna and for a month after stopping treatment. For the full list of side effects and restrictions with Talzenna, see the package leaflet.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Talzenna, talazoparib, Date of authorisation: 20/06/2019, Revision: 7, Status: Authorised

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more