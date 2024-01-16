Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Febuxostat Viatris (previously Febuxostat Mylan), febuxostat, Date of authorisation: 15/06/2017, Revision: 12, Status: Authorised

Febuxostat Mylan is a medicine used to treat adults with long-term hyperuricaemia (high levels of uric acid or ‘urate’ in the blood). Hyperuricaemia can lead to urate crystals forming and building up in the joints and the kidneys. When this happens in the joints and causes pain, it is known as ‘gout’. Febuxostat Mylan is used in patients who have signs of a build-up of crystals, including gouty arthritis (pain and inflammation in the joints) or tophi (‘stones’, larger deposits of urate crystals that can cause joint and bone damage).

Febuxostat Mylan is also used to treat and prevent high levels of uric acid in the blood in adults with blood cancers who are receiving chemotherapy (medicines to treat cancer) and at risk of tumour lysis syndrome (a complication due to the breakdown of cancer cells causing a sudden rise of uric acid in the blood which can cause damage to the kidneys).

Febuxostat Mylan contains the active substance febuxostat and is a ‘generic medicine’. This means that Febuxostat Mylan contains the same active substance and works in the same way as a ‘reference medicine’ already authorised in the European Union (EU) called Adenuric.