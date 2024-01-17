NJ Top Docs Reviews & Approves The South Jersey MS Center For 2024

Dr. Indrani Hightower, Dr. Steven Bromley, and Dr. Keith Preis of The South Jersey MS Center have all been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2024.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, January 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Indrani Hightower, Dr. Steven Bromley, and Dr. Keith Preis of The South Jersey MS Center for 2024. The South Jersey MS Center is a one-of-a-kind, state-of-the-art private practice that treats a variety of neurological conditions. With two locations in Audubon, New Jersey, and one in Linwood, New Jersey, the general neurology practice is well situated to serve South Jersey communities.Dr. Steven Bromley is board certified in headache medicine, Dr. Indrani S. Hightower is ABPN certified and board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology, and Dr. Keith Preis is ABPN certified and has expertise in pain management, migraine, and trigger point injections.The board-certified doctors offer comprehensive, patient-focused care to address various neurological disorders, including dementia, headaches, movement disorders, seizures, multiple sclerosis, and other neuro-immunology and neuromuscular conditions. The team also provides expert neuropsychiatry services.South Jersey MS Center is one of the largest private infusion suites providing this level of care in New Jersey. In addition to cutting-edge IV biologic therapies to treat disease, patients now have access to elective infusions that enhance their immune systems, maintain health, and help prevent disease. These infusions include IV vitamins, IV nutraceuticals, and IV hydration.The practice is excited to be taking care of dementia patients with state-of-the-art therapies including new monoclonal antibody infusions, new diagnostic tools, and even complementary therapies like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS). Their neuro-immunology practice is also expanding aggressively with the hiring of new physicians.The NJ Top Docs at the South Jersey MS Center never treat patients like a number. They offer genuine attention and care, taking the time to figure out what each patient needs. The team works tirelessly to find solutions that work and work safely to provide the individualized care every patient deserves.To learn more about The South Jersey MS Center please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/south-jersey-ms-center/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com