NBAA Offers Regional PDP Courses in Michigan, Texas

Lisa Archambeau at a 2023 NBAA PDP Course

Jan. 16, 2023

On the heels of a highly successful Professional Development Program course last fall in Utah, NBAA is hosting two Professional Development program courses in the coming months in conjunction with local and regional business aviation groups.

On March 15, “Leadership Excellence for Business Aviation,” will take place at Western Michigan University in Battle Creek, MI, and on April 18, “Leading With a Vision,” will take place at Business Jet Center, Dallas Love Field (DAL), in Dallas, TX.

“NBAA is excited about creating avenues for its members to advance in their business aviation careers, right in the communities where they reside and work. This initiative aims to foster local growth and support within the industry,” said Molly Hitch, NBAA senior manager, professional development.

“PDP courses present members with the chance to invest in both their personal and professional development. By participating in these courses, members can earn credits that contribute toward CAM applications and recertifications, enhancing their overall career growth and qualifications,” she added.

The March 15 course in Michigan will focus on what it means to be a leader in business aviation, including building relationships, mindful communication, inclusive collaboration, self-awareness and fostering a culture of safety and service. Register for the March 15 PRP course.

The April 18 course in Texas, which will be led by Scott A. Moore, CAM, will examine how to be recognized as a leader in your organization and increase your personal leadership competencies. Attendees will practice the communications skills they’ll need to make a difference in their professional, as well as personal lives. Register for the April 18 PDP course.

Learn more about NBAA’s PDP program and review upcoming courses.

