Global Skin Grafting Device Market Estimated to Reach US$ 1,519.0 Million by 2030 Globally, at a CAGR of 7.1%, says CoherentMI

Skin grafting devices are used in reconstructive surgery for patients suffering from skin defects caused due to trauma, burns, and infection. These devices help transfer skin grafts from donor site to recipient site.

The market for skin grafting devices is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of burns. Burns are a major concern worldwide and can result in significant morbidity and mortality. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 265,000 deaths occur every year due to burns, with the majority of them occurring in low- and middle-income countries. The increasing awareness about the importance of early burn management and the growing demand for skin grafting procedures to treat burns are expected to drive market growth.

Another driver for the market is the technological advancements in skin grafting devices. With the advancement in technology, skin grafting procedures have become more efficient and effective. The development of innovative skin grafting products, such as autologous skin grafts, allografts, and synthetic grafts, have improved the outcomes of the procedure and reduced the risk of complications. These advancements are expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Takeaways:

The Global Skin Grafting Device Market Size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing demand for skin grafting devices in the treatment of burns and the rising adoption of these devices in cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries.

On the basis of product type, the dermal substitutes segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its ability to provide a scaffold for new tissue growth and promote healing. Among the dermal substitutes, acellular substitutes, cellular allogeneic substitutes, and cellular autologous substitutes are widely utilized in the market.

By graft thickness, the split-thickness grafts segment is expected to dominate the market due to its suitability for covering larger areas with a relatively lower risk of complications. Full-thickness grafts and composite grafts are also utilized in specific cases.

In terms of application, the burns segment is expected to hold a dominant position, as the demand for skin grafting devices is high in the treatment of burn injuries. Additionally, these devices find applications in traumatic wounds, surgical wounds, chronic wounds, and other types of wounds.

Hospitals are the dominant end users of skin grafting devices, accounting for the largest market share. This can be attributed to the high number of burn cases and the availability of advanced medical facilities in hospitals. However, the adoption of skin grafting devices in clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare facilities is also increasing.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position in the skin grafting device market during the forecast period. The region's large population, increasing disposable income, and the presence of developing healthcare infrastructure are driving market growth.

Key players operating in the Global Skin Grafting Device Market include Avita Medical, Smith & Nephew, MiMedx Group, Organogenesis, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Tissue Regenix, Integra Lifesciences, Anika Therapeutics, Nouvag, AlloSource, Merakris Therapeutics, and LLC. These players are focusing on strategic collaborations, product launches, and technological advancements to strengthen their market position.



Market Trends:

One of the key trends in the skin grafting device market is the growing adoption of regenerative medicine for skin grafting procedures. Regenerative medicine involves the use of stem cells, tissue engineering, and biomaterials to regenerate damaged tissues and organs. In skin grafting, regenerative medicine techniques are used to create skin substitutes that promote faster wound healing and reduce scarring. The increasing research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine are expected to drive market growth and offer new opportunities for market players.

Another trend in the market is the increasing preference for minimally invasive skin grafting procedures. Minimally invasive procedures offer several advantages, including reduced pain, shorter recovery time, and minimal scarring. With the advancements in technology, minimally invasive skin grafting devices have been developed, such as dermatome devices and spray-on skin systems.

Recent Developments:

In August 2021, AlloSource, a company that manufactures fresh cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to heal severe burn, launched AlloMend Ultra-Thick Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM). The product was designed for use in the repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate tissue required in demanding procedures, such as superior capsule reconstruction (SCR).

In July 2020, Merakris Therapeutics, LLC, a regenerative medicine company developing wound-healing products for skin and eyes, launched a new skin-graft alternative to help protect and heal wounds.

Market Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Skin Grafting Devices in the Treatment of Burns

The increasing incidents of burn injuries across the globe are creating a significant demand for skin grafting devices in the healthcare sector. Burns, which can be caused by various factors such as fire, chemicals, or electricity, often result in extensive damage to the skin. Skin grafting devices, specifically dermal substitutes, are widely used in the treatment of burns to restore the lost skin and promote healing. The dominating segment in this category is dermal substitutes, which are preferred due to their ability to provide a scaffold for new tissue growth. As a result, the demand for dermal substitutes is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period.

Rising Adoption of Skin Grafting Devices in Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgeries

The increasing emphasis on aesthetics and the growing popularity of cosmetic surgeries are driving the adoption of skin grafting devices in the cosmetic and reconstructive surgery market. These devices aid in the reconstruction of damaged or lost skin, helping individuals achieve their desired appearance. The dominating segment in this category is split-thickness grafts, which are commonly used in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures due to their ability to cover larger areas with a relatively lower risk of complications. With the rising demand for cosmetic surgeries, the market for skin grafting devices is expected to experience substantial growth.

Global Skin Grafting Device Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Dermal Substitutes Acellular Cellular Allogeneic Cellular Autologous Others

By Graft Thickness Split-Thickness Full-Thickness Composite Grafts

By Application Burns Traumatic Wounds Surgical Wounds Chronic Wounds Others

By End-user Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

By Region North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



Top Questions Answered in this Report:

What factors are impeding the growth of the market for Global Skin Grafting Device? What are the primary drivers fostering growth in the market for Global Skin Grafting Device? Which segment stands out as the leading component in the Global Skin Grafting Device Market? Who are the key players actively involved in the Global Skin Grafting Device Market? Which region is poised to take the lead in the Global Skin Grafting Device Market? What is the projected CAGR for the Global Skin Grafting Device Market?

