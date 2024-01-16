Skybound Comfort : Navigating the Aircraft Cabin Interior Market's Ascension to a $38.5 Billion Altitude by 2031

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft cabin interior market garnered $22.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $38.5 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Leading market players of the global aircraft cabin interior market analyzed in the research include 𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐒.𝐀., 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐆𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞, 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐉𝐚𝐦𝐜𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐡𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐠 & 𝐂𝐨. 𝐊𝐆, 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐒.𝐩.𝐀., 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global aircraft cabin interior market based on product type, aircraft type, class, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on aircraft type, the Narrow Body Aircraft segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global aircraft cabin interior market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the wide Body Aircraft segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on class, the economy segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global aircraft cabin interior market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the business segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the OEM segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global aircraft cabin interior market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the retrofit segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global aircraft cabin interior market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global aircraft cabin interior market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which caused disruption in the aviation industry.

However, the global missile aircraft cabin interior market is expected to experience growth in the coming years, as domestic air passenger numbers are returning to the pre-pandemic levels, particularly in developing countries such as China and Russia. Also, ICAO said that, in mid-2021 passenger numbers recovered globally to 71% of their 2019 levels (or 53% for international and 84% for domestic flights).

