Sen. Lindsey Williams, Rep. Mandy Steele Announce $457,000 in Grant Funding for Allegheny Valley Communities

Pittsburgh, Pa. − January 16, 2023 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams (D-Allegheny) and Representative Mandy Steele (D-33) announced $457,000 in Gaming Economic Development Tourism Fund (GEDTF) grants to projects that will benefit O’Hara, Harrison and the surrounding communities.

Grantees receiving GEDTF funds in Senate District 38 and House District 33 are:

The Harrison Township Water Authority will receive $210,000 to install two emergency generators.

The Boy Scouts Laurel Highlands Council will receive $90,000 to expand the Seneca Program Building at Camp Guyasuta. This project will provide much needed modern upgrades to the nearly 90-year-old facility and will permit the Camp to use the building and expanded classroom space for year-round programming.

Highlands School District will receive $57,000 to install turf and new scoreboards on the High School Baseball and Softball Fields. When complete, this project will create safe, reliable, and equitable facilities for physical education classes, practices, games, school, and community youth activities.

O’Hara Township will receive $50,000 to construct ADA-compliant access ramps at three locations within the intersection of Freeport Road and Fox Chapel Road. This intersection is locally known as “B’man’s Corner Office,” where Bill Carney, B’man, and his family set up their “BEEP for B’man” outings.

Hilltop Hose Company #3 will receive $50,000 to repave their parking lot and perform necessary upgrades to their building, including replacing siding, ceiling, and drywall.

“The grant funds we were able to secure will significantly improve the ability of these worthy organizations to provide essential services for our constituents,” said Rep. Steele. “I believe these projects will positively impact residents and I will continue to fight alongside Sen. Williams to bring back as much funding as we can to help our communities.”

“Bringing state investments to support local projects is a priority,” said Senator Williams. “I am proud to advocate for funding that ensures safe, reliable drinking water for residents; supports the needs of our volunteer firefighters; provides outdoor recreational activities for students and the community; and emphasizes equity and accessibility for all residents. Each of these projects is an investment in the people of Senate District 38 and House District 33.”

GEDTF grants are administered by the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County (RAAC) and are funded through gaming revenues. These grants provide financial support to municipalities, authorities, councils of governments, non-profits, and others to carry out important economic development projects here in Allegheny County. Eligible projects promote local economic activities, create jobs, improve or create infrastructure, promote public safety, assist in workforce development, or improve recreational activities.

