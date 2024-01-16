Sen. Lindsey Williams, Rep. Arvind Venkat Announce $75,000 in Grant Funding for McCandless Township

Pittsburgh, Pa. − January 16, 2023 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams (D-Allegheny) and Representative Arvind Venkat (D-30) announced $75,000 in Gaming Economic Development Tourism Fund (GEDTF) grants to projects that will benefit McCandless Township and the surrounding communities.

The McCandless Swimming Club will receive $75,000 for critical repairs to the concrete in between the main pool and diving well and in the baby pool. Repairs will also be performed in the pool house, pool liners, and pool heaters.

“McCandless Swimming Club is an asset to the community, providing residents with a place to exercise during the warmer months,” Venkat said. “By repairing leaks and more, we’ll ensure residents may enjoy spending their time there for many years to come.”

“The McCandless Swimming Club is a community center where children can learn the vital skills of swimming, teenagers can have their first summer job, and where families can enjoy recreation together,” said Senator Williams. “By investing in these community spaces, we ensure that they will continue to be there for the next generation.”

GEDTF grants are administered by the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County (RAAC) and are funded through gaming revenues. These grants provide financial support to municipalities, authorities, councils of governments, non-profits, and others to carry out important economic development projects here in Allegheny County. Eligible projects promote local economic activities, create jobs, improve or create infrastructure, promote public safety, assist in workforce development, or improve recreational activities.

Additional information about the GEDFT grants can be found here.

###