Sweeping Skies : Drone Service Market Soars to Anticipated Heights, Projected at $128.18 Billion by 2030 - By AMR

Drone Service Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drone service market generated $4.21 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $128.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 40.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

✅𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8896

Growth in demand for time efficient delivery service, surge in demand for industry specific solutions, and growth in implementation of autonomous security and surveillance systems drive the growth of the global drone service market. However, cybersecurity issues related to drones and limitation with operational bandwidth of drones hamper the market growth. On the other hand, revamped government regulatory framework and technological advancement in drones are expected to create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the drone platform services segment accounted for the highest market share, holding nearly three-fourths of the total share in 2020 and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the drone maintenance repair and overhaul services segment is estimated to witness the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒𝟑.𝟔% from 2021 to 2030.

✅𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-service-market/purchase-options

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, the short duration services segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global drone service market, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the long duration services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 42.4% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 42.9% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-

Aerodyne Group,

Cyberhawk,

DroneDeploy,

Edall Systems,

Phoenix Drone Services LLC,

PrecisionHawk,

senseFly,

Sharper Shape,

Terra Drone Corporation,

Unmanned Experts Inc.

✅𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8896

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

▶️By type, the drone maintenance repair and overhaul services segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

▶️By duration of service, the long-duration service segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

▶️By application, the aerial photography & remote sensing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future

▶️By solution, the enterprise segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future

▶️By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-package-delivery-market-A07127 - Drone Package Delivery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Drone Type (Fixed wing, Rotary wing, Hybrid), by Range (Short range, Long range), by Package size (Less than 2 kilograms, Between 2 kilograms and 5 kilograms, Greater than 5 kilograms), by Operation Mode (Remotely piloted, Partially autonomous, Fully autonomous), by End-use (Logistics, Healthcare and pharmaceutical, Food and beverage, Retail and e-commerce, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/long-range-drone-package-delivery-market-A09331 - Long-Range Drone Package Delivery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Duration (Long Duration (and30 Minutes), Short Duration ( Less than 30 Minutes)), by Package Size (Less than 2 Kilograms, 2 – 5 Kilograms, and 5 Kilograms) and by Solution (Service, Software, Platform, Infrastructure): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-logistics-market-A10272 - Drone logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Application (Warehouse and Storage Management, Transportation Management), by End-Use (Commercial, Military): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-payload-market - Drone Payload Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Application (Defense, Agriculture and environment, Media and entertainment, Energy, Government, Construction and archaeology, Others), by Type (Cameras and sensors, Radar and communication, Weaponry): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030