Jan-Christoph Oetjen elected Parliament Vice-President

On Tuesday, MEPs elected Jan-Christoph Oetjen by acclamation to replace outgoing Vice-President Nicola Beer.

Jan-Christoph Oetjen (Renew, Germany) was the sole candidate and was elected by acclamation. Ms Beer left her seat in the European Parliament to take up a position as Vice-President at the European Investment Bank.

Based on Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, in the event of a vacancy, a new Vice-President (VP) is elected to take the place of his or her predecessor in the existing order of precedence – so the MEP elected today becomes Parliament’s eleventh VP. The composition of the Parliament’s Bureau (President, 14 VPs and five Quaestors) should broadly reflect the size of the political groups.

