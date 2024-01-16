Turkey – TRNC Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Visits EMU

The Chair of Turkey – TRNC Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group and Konya Parliament Member Orhan Erdem and his delegation visited to Eastern Mediterranean University. The visit took place on Friday, 12 January, 2024 at 04:30 p.m. at EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç’s chambers. Present at the said visit along with the Members of the Parliament from Turkey were; TRNC Member of the Parliament and Turkey – TRNC Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Co-Chair Resmiye Canaltay, TRNC Members of the Parliament Erkut Şahali, Filiz Besim and Oğuzhan Hasipoğlu, Famagusta Consul General İlyas Çetin, EMU Board of Trustees (VYK) President Dr. Erdal Öcenk, EMU VYK member and Presidency Political Affairs Advisor Anıl Kaya, Presidency Public Relations Advisor Mesut Genç, EMU Vice Rectors Prof. Dr. Osman M. Karatepe, Prof. Dr. Salih Katırcıoğlu, Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren and Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu.

Delivering the first speech during the visit, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç stated their contentedness on hosting the delegation at the university. Expressing that EMU is a state university that empowers the government, Prof. Dr. Kılıç said they have recently visited the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) and that they were well received and hosted there. Stating that the visit of the delegation to EMU is significant for them, Prof. Dr. Kılıç added that EMU, as a state university, will overcome its challenges by feeling this support and will continue to move forward into the future with a different vision.

The President of the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Board of Trustees Dr. Erdal Özcenk, stated that during their visit to Turkey a month ago, they were warmly welcomed, adding “All doors were opened to us who came from the sister country”. Describing EMU as the jewel of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Dr. Özcenk acknowledged that the university occasionally faces crises, with the recent crisis being influenced by high inflation, the pandemic, and the earthquake. Dr. Özcenk asserted, “We will overcome this crisis. We are tidying our home. After this, we will continue our path as usual. We do not owe a single penny to anyone”.

The Co-Chair of the TRNC and TR Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group and TRNC Member of Parliament Resmiye Canaltay, highlighted in her speech that EMU is the most distinguished institution in Famagusta, emphasizing its importance in the development of the city. Canaltay, stating, “There is no other university like EMU, neither in the North nor in the South,” expressed her wish for EMU to reach even brighter days, mentioning the support they provide as members of the Budget Committee. Canaltay emphasized the significant importance of universities for the country, stating that the dissemination of the light of science by universities plays a crucial role in the country’s development.

Orhan Erdem, the Chair of the TR-TRNC Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group and Member of Parliament from Konya, mentioned that education is one of the wings contributing to the strengthening and take off of Northern Cyprus. Underscoring positive steps in this regard, Erdem highlighted the university’s reaching a student population of up to 100,000. Erdem also acknowledged tourism as the other wing, affirming their continuous support for education, especially when it comes to sensitive issues related to TRNC.

At the end of the visit, where detailed information about EMU was provided, Orhan Erdem presented a gift to Prof. Dr. Kılıç, and in return, Prof. Dr. Kılıç gifted Orhan Erdem a silk embroidery panel unique to Cyprus. Also, EMU Board of Trustees Member and Political Affairs Advisor to the Presidency of the TRNC Anıl Kaya presented a gift to Ahmet Erbaş, Member of the Grand Assembly of Türkiye from Kütahya.