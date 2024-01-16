Submit Release
Senator John I. Kane Announces Over $1.5 Million in DEP Funding to Reduce Emissions in the City of Chester

Chester, PAJanuary 16, 2024 − Senator John I. Kane is pleased to announce that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has agreed to invest $1.5 million in replacing three Class 8 refuse collection trucks in Chester with Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). This move is a part of a broader statewide effort to decrease emissions and enhance air quality.

Senator John I. Kane commended the initiative, stating, “This shift to Electric Vehicles marks a significant step towards reducing emissions and improving our City’s air quality. This funding demonstrates our commitment to environmental responsibility and progress towards sustainability in Chester.”

Senator Kane added, “We welcome this investment in making Chester a cleaner and greener City, and I look forward to the positive impact it will have on the city’s environmental footprint.”

For more information, visit www.dep.pa.gov.

