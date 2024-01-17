WooPlus Launches Miss Curvy Valentine’s Pageant to Redefine Beauty

WooPlus Miss Curvy Valentine Pageant

A Groundbreaking Event that Celebrates Body Positivity with 2,000+ Curves Taking Center Stage

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of Paloma Elsesser's historic win as "Model of the Year" at the British Fashion Awards and Jane Dipika Garrett's inspiring top placement at Miss Universe 2023, WooPlus, the leading dating app for curvy people, is launching the Miss Curvy Valentine’s Pageant, where body positivity takes center stage.

Notably 67% of women in the United States are considered plus-size, as cited by CNN, and recent surveys show that 57% of Gen Zers express positivity toward the body positivity movement. Miss Curvy Valentine’s Pageant, which will run from January 20 to February 14, is expected to be the largest and most inclusive event for the plus size community.

Over 2,000 potential contestants hailing from various locations and backgrounds will showcase their personality, style, and real beauty in various forms, such as uploading photos, posting videos, and sharing stories. The winner will be crowned Miss Curvy Valentine and receive exciting prizes.

The pageant has already garnered positive feedback from participants. Here are some of them:

"This pageant isn't just about winning; it's about celebrating who we are. Finally, a platform where curves are seen as strengths, not flaws!" - Jasmine, 27, contestant

"The Curvy Beauty Pageant has given me the confidence to shine my light. I never thought I could stand on stage and feel so beautiful." - Ashley, 34, contestant

"The Miss Curvy Beauty Pageant is a breath of fresh air in the world of dating apps. Finally, a space where women can truly be themselves and be loved for it." - WooPlus user & voter

"This pageant is breaking down stereotypes and redefining beauty standards. Every contestant deserves a standing ovation." - Dr. Elizabeth, Body Positivity Advocate, voter

"We are thrilled to launch the Miss Curvy Valentine's Pageant, which is the first-of-its-kind event for plus size beauty, aiming to empower and inspire curvy people to love themselves and embrace their curves. Our app is more than just a dating platform, it's an inclusive and interactive platform for curvy people to connect, share, and celebrate their beauty." said Neil Raman, the founder and CEO of WooPlus.

About WooPlus

WooPlus is the leading dating app for curvy people to enjoy dating without body shaming. It's also an inclusive lifestyle choice for them to feel attractive, confident, and loved for who they are. With over 9 million members, it is available on both the App Store and Google Play and has been featured by outlets such as Forbes, People, and the BBC.

To join the Miss Curvy Valentine’s Pageant, download the WooPlus app from the App Store or Google Play, and create a profile. Then, you can enter the pageant by uploading your photos to the app and using the hashtag #WooPlusMissCurvy to share videos and stories on Instagram. You can also vote for your favorite contestants, and interact with them through comments and messages. The winner will be announced at 6:00 p.m. EST, February 14, 2024, on the WooPlus app, website and Instagram. For more information, please visit www.wooplus.com, or email press@wooplus.com.