Prime Minister to hold Cabinet retreat to focus on continuing to support the middle class

CANADA, January 16 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that he will hold a Cabinet retreat in Montréal, Quebec, from January 21 to 23, 2024.

The retreat will prioritize efforts to support the middle class and build an economy that works for everyone.

Cabinet will focus on delivering action on the issues that matter most to Canadians. This includes bringing down the cost of living, building more homes, creating good-paying jobs, improving our health care system, keeping our communities safe, and helping the middle class get ahead. Cabinet will also discuss Canada’s relationship with the United States ahead of this fall’s presidential election.

The retreat will help advance our plan to build a strong economy and a strong future.

“The promise of Canada is a promise that every generation can reach even higher than those who came before. This cabinet retreat, we are focused on securing that promise. This team is squarely focused on advancing our work to build more homes, create good-paying jobs, bring down the cost of living, support the middle class, and make life better for Canadians.”

The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

