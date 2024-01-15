Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 15-19, 2024
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Jan. 15-19, 2024
Monday, Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Office closed
Tuesday, Jan. 16
9 a.m. Interview with Utah Public Radio
Location: Utah State Capitol, Treasurer’s Conference Room
9:20 a.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio
Location: Utah State Capitol, Committee Room 450
9:55 a.m. Meet with multicultural stakeholders
Location: Rampton Room
1:20 p.m. Meet with housing strategy team
Location: Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Interview with The Sunday Paper
Location: Governor’s Office
2:40 p.m. Take staff photos
Location: Rotunda
Wednesday, Jan. 17
9:15 a.m. Meet with legal team
Location: Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with DPS Commissioner Jess Anderson and UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras
Location: Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Speak at Utah League of Cities and Towns
Location: Salt Palace
MEDIA ACCESS
5 p.m. Attend Division of Outdoor Recreation Open House
Location: Capitol Boardroom
6 p.m. Host legislative open house
Location: Kearns Mansion
Thursday, Jan. 18
9:30 a.m. Speak to NGA group
Location: Virtual
6:15 p.m. Deliver 2024 State of the State address
Location: Utah House of Representatives Chamber
MEDIA ACCESS
7 p.m. State of the State photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
Friday, Jan. 19
10:10 a.m. Meet with Katherine Oliver, Bloomberg, and Emily Molitor, Citadel
Location: Governor’s Office
10:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
5:30 p.m. Attend 2024 Sundance Film Festival opening night
Location: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center
MEDIA ACCESS
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Jan. 15-19, 2024
Monday, Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Office closed
Tuesday, Jan. 16
8:15 a.m. Staff Meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9:35 a.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio
Location: Utah State Capitol
11 a.m. Election Meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2:40 p.m. Take staff photos
Location: Rotunda
Wednesday, Jan. 17
9:30 a.m. Meet with Capitol Preservation Board executive director
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Attend Capitol Preservation Board Meeting
Location: Committee Room 445
11 a.m. Meet with DPS Commissioner Jess Anderson and UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras
Location: Governor’s Office
11:30 a.m. Meet with Hof Delegation
Location: Gold Room
12 p.m. Meet with Utah Insurance Commissioner Jon Pike
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Book signing
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
6 p.m. Attend legislative open house
Location: Kearns Mansion
Thursday, Jan. 18
10 a.m. Meet with the Ambassador of Iceland
Location: Gold Room
6:15 p.m. Attend State of the State address
Location: Utah House of Representatives chamber
MEDIA ACCESS
7 p.m. State of the State photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
Friday, Jan. 19
10:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
