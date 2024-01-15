Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 15-19, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Jan. 15-19, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day 

Office closed 

Tuesday, Jan. 16

9 a.m. Interview with Utah Public Radio 

Location: Utah State Capitol, Treasurer’s Conference Room 

9:20 a.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio 

Location: Utah State Capitol, Committee Room 450

9:55 a.m. Meet with multicultural stakeholders 

Location: Rampton Room 

1:20 p.m. Meet with housing strategy team 

Location: Governor’s Office 

2 p.m. Interview with The Sunday Paper

Location: Governor’s Office 

2:40 p.m. Take staff photos 

Location: Rotunda 

Wednesday, Jan. 17 

9:15 a.m. Meet with legal team 

Location: Governor’s Office 

11 a.m. Meet with DPS Commissioner Jess Anderson and UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras

Location: Governor’s Office 

2:30 p.m. Speak at Utah League of Cities and Towns 

Location: Salt Palace

MEDIA ACCESS 

5 p.m. Attend Division of Outdoor Recreation Open House 

Location: Capitol Boardroom

6 p.m. Host legislative open house 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Thursday, Jan. 18

9:30 a.m. Speak to NGA group

Location: Virtual

6:15 p.m. Deliver 2024 State of the State address 

Location: Utah House of Representatives Chamber 

MEDIA ACCESS 

7 p.m. State of the State photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room 

Friday, Jan. 19 

10:10 a.m. Meet with Katherine Oliver, Bloomberg, and Emily Molitor, Citadel 

Location: Governor’s Office 

10:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

5:30 p.m. Attend 2024 Sundance Film Festival opening night 

Location: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center 

MEDIA ACCESS

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Jan. 15-19, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day 

Office closed 

Tuesday, Jan. 16

8:15 a.m. Staff Meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9:35 a.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio 

Location: Utah State Capitol 

11 a.m. Election Meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2:40 p.m. Take staff photos 

Location: Rotunda 

Wednesday, Jan. 17 

9:30 a.m. Meet with Capitol Preservation Board executive director

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Attend Capitol Preservation Board Meeting

Location: Committee Room 445 

11 a.m. Meet with DPS Commissioner Jess Anderson and UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras

Location: Governor’s Office 

11:30 a.m. Meet with Hof Delegation

Location: Gold Room

12 p.m. Meet with Utah Insurance Commissioner Jon Pike

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Book signing

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

6 p.m. Attend legislative open house 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Thursday, Jan. 18

10 a.m. Meet with the Ambassador of Iceland

Location: Gold Room 

6:15 p.m. Attend State of the State address 

Location: Utah House of Representatives chamber 

MEDIA ACCESS 

7 p.m. State of the State photo opportunity 

Location: Gold Room 

Friday, Jan. 19 

10:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

###

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 15-19, 2024

