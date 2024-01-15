Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 15-19, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Jan. 15-19, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Office closed

Tuesday, Jan. 16

9 a.m. Interview with Utah Public Radio

Location: Utah State Capitol, Treasurer’s Conference Room

9:20 a.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio

Location: Utah State Capitol, Committee Room 450

9:55 a.m. Meet with multicultural stakeholders

Location: Rampton Room

1:20 p.m. Meet with housing strategy team

Location: Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Interview with The Sunday Paper

Location: Governor’s Office

2:40 p.m. Take staff photos

Location: Rotunda

Wednesday, Jan. 17

9:15 a.m. Meet with legal team

Location: Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meet with DPS Commissioner Jess Anderson and UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras

Location: Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Speak at Utah League of Cities and Towns

Location: Salt Palace

MEDIA ACCESS

5 p.m. Attend Division of Outdoor Recreation Open House

Location: Capitol Boardroom

6 p.m. Host legislative open house

Location: Kearns Mansion

Thursday, Jan. 18

9:30 a.m. Speak to NGA group

Location: Virtual

6:15 p.m. Deliver 2024 State of the State address

Location: Utah House of Representatives Chamber

MEDIA ACCESS

7 p.m. State of the State photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room

Friday, Jan. 19

10:10 a.m. Meet with Katherine Oliver, Bloomberg, and Emily Molitor, Citadel

Location: Governor’s Office

10:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

5:30 p.m. Attend 2024 Sundance Film Festival opening night

Location: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

MEDIA ACCESS

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Jan. 15-19, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Office closed

Tuesday, Jan. 16

8:15 a.m. Staff Meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9:35 a.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio

Location: Utah State Capitol

11 a.m. Election Meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2:40 p.m. Take staff photos

Location: Rotunda

Wednesday, Jan. 17

9:30 a.m. Meet with Capitol Preservation Board executive director

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Attend Capitol Preservation Board Meeting

Location: Committee Room 445

11 a.m. Meet with DPS Commissioner Jess Anderson and UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras

Location: Governor’s Office

11:30 a.m. Meet with Hof Delegation

Location: Gold Room

12 p.m. Meet with Utah Insurance Commissioner Jon Pike

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Book signing

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

6 p.m. Attend legislative open house

Location: Kearns Mansion

Thursday, Jan. 18

10 a.m. Meet with the Ambassador of Iceland

Location: Gold Room

6:15 p.m. Attend State of the State address

Location: Utah House of Representatives chamber

MEDIA ACCESS

7 p.m. State of the State photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room

Friday, Jan. 19

10:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

###