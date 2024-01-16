Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Brazil Heads to North Texas for Barbecue Cook Off

World’s largest barbecue concept’s Brazilian partners to compete in San Antonio, TX Barbecue Competition

Dallas, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly successful Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Crew from São Paulo, Brazil are heading to North America for some Legit. Texas. Barbecue. competition.

On January 26th – 28th, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s Master Franchise partner in Brazil, Franchise Americana, who is led by pit-master Mr. Bruno Gallucci, will pack up their pit and travel to San Antonio, Texas to participate in the highly popular Rodeo Bar-B-Que Cook Off & Festival, featuring some of the world’s most competitive barbecue teams. The competition will take place at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo located at 723 Frost Bank Center Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78247.

“I’m honored that Bruno and his Pit Crew are bringing their strong, pit master skills and their hickory pellets to San Antonio to showcase and represent Dickey’s Barbecue Pit all the way from Brazil,” said Jim Perkins, EVP Dickeys International Development. "I’m very proud of the entire team and wish them the very best as they unveil their unique style and Dickey’s mouth-watering, smoked meats.”

After multiple barbecue contest awards under their belts in their homeland of Brazil, this team is expected to smoke the competition at the BBQ cook-off.

“After receiving an invitation from one of the most important Barbecue contests in the United States, we felt really proud and couldn't miss the opportunity to continue to spread the Barbecue culture in our Country,” said Bruno Gallucci, Owner/Operator of Dickey's Barbecue Pit Brazil. ”We are passionate about the art of great Barbecue, we love Dickey's, and it's a great way to show all Brazilians that we can accomplish Texas Barbecue the same way that Texans and Americans do. We will show Brazil that We are the Experts!”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is excited to continue their expansion throughout Brazil in 2024 and beyond.

