Dealer Services Network Announces Acquisition of Express OMV

DSN expands its private tag agency network in Louisiana with 14 additional locations.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealer Services Network (DSN), a technology-enabled provider of title and registration services for mobility customers, announces its recent acquisition of Express OMV , further strengthening its position in the private tag agency space. With this strategic move, DSN has expanded its network of tag agency locations to 18 across Louisiana, reaffirming its commitment to providing efficient and convenient tag and title services to Louisiana car dealers and residents.



This acquisition of Express OMV is a significant milestone in DSN’s growth strategy. It reflects the company’s dedication to enhancing customer experience and ensuring individuals and businesses in Louisiana have easy access to essential DMV-related services. By incorporating Express OMV into its network, DSN is better equipped to serve a broader customer base and meet the increasing demand for its services.

“Acquiring Express OMV represents an exciting step forward for DSN as we continue expanding our presence in the private tag agency space,” stated Joe Palumbo, Chief Executive Officer, Dealer Services Network. “A primary objective has always been to make DMV-related services more accessible, convenient, and efficient. This allows us to achieve that goal on an even larger scale in Louisiana.”

Dealer Services Network is known for its effective and efficient skills in the private tag agency industry. It offers a wide range of services, including vehicle registration, title transfers, driver’s license renewals, and more. DSN looks forward to welcoming Express OMV customers and providing them with the same high-quality service and expertise that DSN delivers to its customers.

“We are excited to be a part of DSN’s vision for enhancing tag agency services in Louisiana,” stated Brooke Barnett, President and Founder, Express OMV. “This strategic move allows us to provide more support, convenience, and efficiency to our customers. We look forward to a seamless transition and continuing to serve our community as part of the DSN family.”

For more information about DSN and its tag agency network, visit the website .

About Dealer Services Network

Dealer Services Network (DSN) is a tech-enabled platform for automotive retailers, rental car companies, consumers, and governmental agencies. The company delivers TaaS™ (Title as a Service), workflow and content management services, electronic document management, and compliance solutions through its proprietary cloud-based DealTracker™ software platform. DSN is backed by private equity firm Frontenac.

Headquartered in South Florida, DSN manages a growing private tag agency network that operates locations throughout Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, providing tag and title registration services to car and marine vessel dealerships, fleet managers, and consumer walk-ins. For more information, visit dsn.net.

About Frontenac

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50+ years, Frontenac has built a franchise working with over 300 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, visit frontenac.com .

Media Contact Joe Palumbo, CEO joe@dsn.net