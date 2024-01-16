Fixed And Mobile C-Arms Global Market To Reach $3.4 Billion In 2028, Anticipates Steady Growth In The Coming Years As Per The Business Research Company's Fixed And Mobile C-Arms Global Market Report 2024

New Year Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s fixed and mobile c-arms global market report 2024, the global fixed and mobile C-arms market is poised for robust growth, reaching $2.87 billion in 2024 from $2.72 billion in 2023, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%, according to the latest market report. The fixed and mobile C-arms market report also forecasts sustained expansion, with the market size expected to soar to $3.49 billion in 2028, maintaining a CAGR of 4.9%.



Orthopedic Disorders Fueling Market Growth

The escalating prevalence of orthopedic disorders is identified as a key driver propelling the fixed and mobile C-arms market forward. These disorders, affecting the musculoskeletal system, are anticipated to contribute significantly to the market's growth. According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 25.9% of the projected total adult population in the U.S., equivalent to 78.4 million individuals aged 18 and older, are expected to have arthritis by 2040. The increasing incidence of orthopedic disorders underscores the critical role of fixed and mobile C-arms in modern orthopedic practice, where they are employed to enhance surgical precision, minimize morbidity, and improve patient outcomes.

Market Dynamics and Advanced Technologies

Major players in the fixed and mobile C-arms market, including Hitachi Medical Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, and Koninklijke Philips N.V., are actively introducing advanced C-Arm systems to gain a competitive edge. These systems, sophisticated medical imaging devices, are crucial in various medical specialties such as surgery, orthopedics, cardiology, and interventional radiology. For instance, Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched the Zenition 10 mobile C-arm system in May 2023, designed to expand patient access to routine surgical care. The system, based on state-of-the-art flat panel detector technology, offers high-quality imaging and supports a range of surgical procedures.

Geographical Trends and Market Segmentation

As of 2023, North America emerged as the largest region in the fixed and mobile C-arms market, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The fixed and mobile C-arms market report covers a comprehensive segmentation, categorizing devices into Fixed C-Arms, Mobile C-Arms, Full Size C-Arms, Mini C-Arms, and other device types. Additionally, it delves into technology, application, and end-user categories, providing a detailed analysis for industry stakeholders.

The Fixed and Mobile C-Arms Global Market Report for 2023 offers valuable insights for various stakeholders, including healthcare professionals, researchers, investors, and policymakers. Understanding fixed and mobile C-arms market trends, growth drivers, and technological advancements allows stakeholders to make informed decisions, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and contribute to the advancement of medical technology.

Fixed And Mobile C-Arms Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the fixed and mobile c-arms market size, fixed and mobile c-arms market segments, fixed and mobile c-arms market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

