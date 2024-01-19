Brother-Sister Duo DORSTEN Set To Release To The River EP MARCH 29
EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix, AZ brother-sister duo Sophie and Alex Dorsten, known collectively as Dorsten are set to release their EP, To The River, March 29, 2024. The five-track EP showcases Sophie’s gorgeous vocals, reminiscent of Florence Welsh, as they soar effortlessly over folky, guitar driven baselines.“This EP signifies our growth from childhood to adulthood, and the life experiences along the way” says the duo. “ We are so excited to share these songs that we’ve crafted with time and love.”
To The River was produced by Alex Dorsten and recorded in his home studio. In September, the anthemic title track, “To The River” (listen HERE) The track was produced, mixed and mastered by Alex Dorsten premiered on Americana Highways who said the siblings, “…create emotionally powerful and haunting songs, and this one is a fine, characteristic example. Nice layered playing and a steady rhythm pin it down.” The song features Sophie on vocals and guitar; Alex on guitar, drums and cymbals.
The duo will release their second single, “Vernazza” on January 19, a song about the transition into adulthood. Says the duo, “We wrote this song after a visit to Vernazza, Italy. Being there in all its beauty we realized that time moves so fast. Growing up brings so many overwhelming feelings, knowing that time is passing you by. In an instant you’re no longer a child. You’re an adult now and you must make decisions about your life so you can reach your goals without letting self-doubt stop you.”
Dorsten's music is regularly played around the world including Radio TFSC, Radio WigWam, Heart of Indie, OrangeHat Radio and Pluto Radio, as well as the local stations KWSS 93.9 and azlive.com. In 2022 Sophie and Alex had the opportunity to travel to London, England to record at both RAK Studios and Abbey Road Studios, Studio Two and perform at several venues in the London area. Dorsten also joined Haley Johnsen on tour in the Pacific Northwest in June 2022. The duo's song To The River was recently added to Amazon Music The Holler playlist and will be on tour in 2024 in support of To The River (tour dates below). They will also be playing SXSW in 2024. More dates will be added soon.
2024 Tour Dates
Friday, January 19 @ 7:00pm at Fernwood Resort, Big Sur, CA
Saturday January 20 @ 7:00pm at Fernwood Resort, Big Sur, CA
March 14 – 17 @ SXSW TBD, Austin, TX
Thursday March 28 @ 7:00pm at Gilbert Town Square, Gilbert, AZ
Friday, April 5 @ 7:00pm at All Good Café, Dallas, TX
Saturday, April 6 @ 7:00pm at The Green Gator, Frisco, TX
Sunday, April 7 @ 5:00pm at Solar Eclipse Festival, Mena, AR
Saturday, June 8 @ 3:00pm at Rose Day Festival, Somerset, NJ
Friday, August 9 @ 6:00PM at Edmonton Folk Festival Gallager Park, Edmonton, Canada
Sunday, August 11 @ 8:00PM at Edmonton Folk Festival Gallager Park, Edmonton, Canada
Jennifer Lyneis
