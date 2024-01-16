Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,524 in the last 365 days.

Creative Europe: up to €300,000 funding for literary translations projects – open to Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine

The EU-funded Creative Europe programme has launched a call to support the translation, promotion and circulation of European literary works of fiction (novels, poetry, comics etc.). 

The scheme, with a total budget of €5 million, will provide funding for 40 projects.

Interested organisations can apply individually or as members of a consortium, with a minimum two eligible organisations. Works of fiction in languages from countries taking part in the Creative Europe programme, including Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine, are eligible. 

Applicants can apply with projects of different sizes:

  • Small scale: projects proposing translation of up to 10 different books can receive up to €100,000;
  • Medium scale: projects proposing translation of up to 20 different books can receive up to €200,000;
  • Large scale: projects proposing translation of at least 21 different books can receive up to €300,000.

The deadline for applications is 16 April.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Creative Europe: up to €300,000 funding for literary translations projects – open to Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more