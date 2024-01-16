“Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade” Returns to Hong Kong After Five Years on the First Day of the Year of the Dragon

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most eye-catching Chinese New Year celebration in town, the “Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade,” is making a grand comeback in Tsim Sha Tsui on the first day of the Year of Dragon (February 10) to enrich Hong Kong’s Chinese New Year ambience and kick off a series of Chinese New Year celebrations. The event is organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), with Cathay being the title sponsor for the 22nd year. Themed “World Party Great Celebration,” the parade showcases the city’s pulsating energy with glamourous floats and an extensive line-up of international and local performances, echoing the energy and motivation of the Dragon. This magnificent celebration with a global touch is a not-to-be-missed party for both the local public and visitors!

Dr Pang Yiu-kai, HKTB Chairman, said, "Every year during Chinese New Year, Hong Kong is filled with intense festivities with a wide range of exciting extravaganzas, attracting visitors to come and feel the blessings of the festival in person. As a signature Chinese New Year celebration in Hong Kong, this year's Night Parade will recreate the classic float carnival with the largest number of international performing groups ever. We have invited some of the world's hottest performers to the party to spice up the celebration and transform this traditional festival into an international mega-event. The HKTB parade will be the first event to kick off a series of Chinese New Year celebratory activities in town. After the parade, we will continue to promote the waves of Chinese New Year events in global markets in various themes, including the Lunar New Year fireworks display and Chinese New Year Race Meeting 2024 on the second and third day of Chinese New Year, respectively. We will also work closely with our travel trade partners in various source markets to introduce tourism products with the Chinese New Year theme to enrich the visitor experience with activities, inviting them to enjoy the festival and immerse themselves in the city's charm as an East-meets-West cosmopolitan city."

Mr Ronald Lam, Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer, said, “As the home carrier, rooted in Hong Kong for 77 years, Cathay has been committed to developing Hong Kong as an international aviation hub and promoting the city as a vibrant and diverse global metropolis. We are delighted to be the title sponsor of the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade for the 22nd year. We look forward to these highly anticipated Chinese New Year festivities to attract more visitors to our home city and join the people of Hong Kong in experiencing its colourful and diverse festival culture, celebrating Chinese New Year together.”

The “Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade” commences at 8pm in Tsim Sha Tsui on the first day of the Year of the Dragon

Majestic floats showcase the eclectic draconic auspiciousness

This year's "Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade" will feature nine floats, 13 local and 16 international performing groups. Dragons will appear on most floats to portray the auspicious Dragon hovering over Hong Kong, bringing fortune and joy to the city in the New Year. Together with other popular Chinese New Year elements, such as blooming flowers, felicitous couplets, lucky windmills, and firecrackers, the colourfully adorned floats bring diverse interpretations of the New Year to the parade with various themes*. For instance, Cathay will lead the procession with its float, which showcases the convergence of tradition and progress, followed by floats presented by famous attractions, such as Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park Hong Kong, which embody the versatile charisma of Hong Kong. The audience can also spot other good fortune items on the floats, such as galloping horses on the Hong Kong Jockey Club float and spinning windmills that take the form of a dancing dragon on the HKTB float. Among the floats, famous cartoon characters loved by adults and children will surprise the crowd. Say hello to the lively Mr. Men Little Miss characters as they pass!

The strongest-ever line-up of international performers and local performing groups gather for a magnificent festive extravaganza

Sixteen international performing groups from 12 countries or regions will greet the public in this year's parade, the most ever in Hong Kong's Night Parade. Get ready to be entertained by the diversity and uniqueness as the parade showcases globally famous and award-winning acts. For instance, the Japanese all-female pop dance group Avantgardey, who recently performed in the NHK New Year's Eve music battle, will show off their best moves in the parade. Other performers include the Light Dancers, from Spain, and the Universe of Lights, from Germany, exciting groups who leverage lighting to create an enchanting atmosphere; the Guangxi Arts Troupe and the Tibet Chamdo Troupe, with performances that showcase the fascinating culture; professional cheerleaders from the US; and the Bacolod City MassKara Festival, from the Philippines, which has won several championships in the Bacolod Mask Festival Dance Competition. The performers will jointly bring the best of carnival and international multi-cultural performances to the public and visitors, transforming the streets of Tsim Sha Tsui into a large-scale global party to further excite the joyous ambience of this traditional festival.

Local performers will also stage a fascinating show, with teams that have won international awards, ranging from marching bands and rhythmic gymnastics to Chinese dances and Bollywood performances. Don’t miss the world-class showcase of skills in professional rope skipping and rhythmic gymnastics by Hong Kong representatives. As a signature of the festival, one of the local performing groups will bring back the classic lion and dragon dances, showering the audience with this festive tradition.

Local performers to warm up the crowd

The parade will start at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza, proceed along Canton Road, Haiphong Road and Nathan Road, and finish outside the Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers.

Before the parade starts, 13 performing teams will warm up the crowd along the parade route from 6:00 pm with dance, magic tricks, music, freestyle football, and much more.

For more information on this city mega event, please visit HKTB’s website for details: https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/chinese-new-year/night-parade.html.

Waves of Chinese New Year celebrations to spread the festive ambience

After the parade, the floats will be stationed at The Urban Council Centenary Garden in Tsim Sha Tsui for public exhibition from February 11 to 25. International teams will also perform there on 11 and 12 February (the second and third days of the Chinese New Year).

Chinese New Year Celebratory Event Schedule*

Date Event Venue February 10 (first day of Chinese New Year) Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade • Starts at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza in Tsim Sha Tsui, proceeds along Canton Road, Haiphong Road and Nathan Road, and finishes at the Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel and Towers February 11–12

(second and third day of Chinese New Year) Performances by some of the International Performing Groups • The Urban Council Centenary Garden, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon • Maritime Square (11 Feb) • Lee Tung Avenue and The Wai (12 Feb) February 11–25

(second day of Chinese New Year – the day after the Lantern Festival) Some of the Float Displays • The Urban Council Centenary Garden, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

