True North Restoration of Iowa Ready to Serve the Cedar Valley

Specializing in water, fire, mold, and structural drying services, True North Restoration of Iowa is a locally owned restoration company in the Cedar Valley.

We believe in going beyond the industry norm, investing in the best people and technology and offering a level of service that reflects our commitment to our community.” — Erik Skovgard

CEDAR FALLS, IA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True North Restoration of Iowa, a newly established and locally owned restoration company, is proud to announce its presence in the Cedar Valley. Specializing in water, fire, mold, and structural drying services, True North of Iowa sets itself apart with a commitment to restoring peace of mind in the wake of unforeseen disasters.

Owners Erik Skovgard and Katie Hillyer combine future-focused innovation with a broad-ranging background to establish True North of Iowa. The company's team of skilled professionals bring a variety of restoration experience and are committed to delivering results that exceed industry standards, ensuring clients experience a seamless transition from crisis to recovery. At the heart of True North of Iowa's mission is a dedication to quality that goes beyond mere repairs, employing a holistic approach to every restoration project.

Erik Skovgard, a Cedar Valley resident for over three decades, brings a wealth of experience and financial acumen to the venture after his 28-year tenure at Lincoln Savings Bank, including a nine-year term as CEO. Katie Hillyer, also deeply rooted in the Cedar Valley since 2005, brings a diverse background, including more than a decade at UNI's Wilson College of Business, time working alongside Erik at LSB, and her current role as COO of Wayne, a QSR technology solutions company headquartered in Cedar Falls.

True North of Iowa distinguishes itself with core values of Ingenuity, Excellence, Humility, Hustle, and Love. These principles guide the company's operations, setting a high standard for service in the restoration industry. With deep roots, strong values, and a commitment to service, True North of Iowa stands as a reliable partner when life takes an unexpected turn.

"We believe in going beyond the industry norm, investing in the best people and technology and offering a level of service that reflects our commitment to our community,” says Skovgard. “No one wants to experience a disaster in their home or business that requires restoration services, but our team prides itself in being the ones to help. As the True North motto says, ‘when life goes South, go True North!”

For more information, please visit https://cedarvalley.gotruenorth.com/ or contact: Katie Hillyer, co-owner, Katie@gotruenorth.com.

About True North of Iowa:

True North of Iowa is a locally owned and operated restoration company based in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Specializing in water restoration, fire & smoke cleanup, mold remediation, and structural drying services, the company is committed to providing high-quality restoration solutions with a holistic approach. True North of Iowa's core values of Ingenuity, Excellence, Humility, Hustle, and Love set it apart as a premier choice for clients seeking reliable and compassionate restoration services. True North of Iowa - Cedar Valley serves clients in Black Hawk, Grundy, Tama, Marshall, Hardin, Franklin, Butler, Bremer, Chickasaw, Floyd, Benton, Buchanan, and Fayette counties.