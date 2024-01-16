CodeMonkey’s Global Success in December 2023 ‘Hour of Code’ Celebrates Record-Breaking Participation

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This December witnessed a remarkable milestone in the world of coding education with CodeMonkey, the award-winning online platform fostering the future of coding for children and teenagers. With over 400,000 users representing 216 countries and a staggering 6 million+ solutions provided, the platform emphasizes the importance of introducing every child to the transformative world of coding.



Hour of Code, originally conceived as a one-hour introduction to computer science, has evolved into a week-long international phenomenon, empowering millions of students globally. Code.org and Computer Science Education Week initiated this movement to demystify coding, now reaching tens of millions of students worldwide, reaffirming the growing importance of computer programming skills for a child’s education.

Why is coding so pivotal in today's world? It's not merely about programming; it's about honing vital skills critical for success in the digital era. Coding nurtures creativity, logic, critical thinking, problem-solving, and multidimensional thinking skills, preparing students for the challenges of the future.

This year CodeMonkey introduced their one-hour "AI is a Hoot" mini-course for Hour of Code. This allowed students to explore Artificial Intelligence and pose detection through an engaging CodeMonkey Game Builder experience. By training an AI model to recognize various poses using their webcam, children embarked on a journey to teach an owl character to respond to poses like squatting, standing, and arms up, all while ensuring children’s privacy. This innovative mini-course introduces fundamental concepts of pose detection, critical in computer vision and machine learning applications. Coding and AI complement each other, with coding providing the foundational language for developing and implementing AI technologies.

Join the global movement by participating in the annual Hour of Code during Computer Science Education Week every December. Experience CodeMonkey's free 1-hour courses, specially designed to introduce students to the exciting world of coding in a fun and accessible way.

Stay updated on future Hour of Code events by bookmarking CodeMonkey’s Hour of Code page .

CodeMonkey is a leading coding for kids program. Through its award-winning courses, millions of students learn how to code in real programming languages. CodeMonkey offers an engaging and enjoyable curriculum for schools, after-school clubs, and camps as well as self-paced online courses to learn coding at home.

